DAEMON x MACHINA, a game previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is officially coming to Windows PC via Steam later this month.

The game sees the player in a post-apocalyptic world, piloting a fully customisable Arsenal mech and defending humanity against threats such as corrupted machines and gigantic robots.

“Welcome to your battlefield.” You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity. As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful—in a war fought by mercenaries, today’s allies can become tomorrow’s enemies. From the visionary minds of Kenichiro Tsukuda and trailblazing mech designer Shoji Kawamori comes a new generation of high-speed mech action combat.

Developed by Marvelous and previously published by Nintendo on the Switch, XSEED has taken over publishing duties for DAEMON x MACHINA’s PC port.

?Time to suit up, Reclaimers!? DAEMON X MACHINA launches globally on #WindowsPC via @Steam on 2.13. Get ready to pilot your Arsenal and join the high-stakes #mech battle for humanity’s survival! Pre-purchase #DXM today for 20% off and additional DLC: https://t.co/qwtnF5yisM pic.twitter.com/SDcWEBepmH — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) February 3, 2020

Minimum system requirements can be found below:

OS: Windows 8.1/10

Windows 8.1/10 Processor: Intel i5-3470/AMD FX-8300

Intel i5-3470/AMD FX-8300 Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660/Radeon HD7870

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660/Radeon HD7870 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 13GB available space

DAEMON x MACHINA launches on Steam on the 13th of February. You can pre-purchase it now on Steam for 20% off the normal price of $59.99/£49.99 (so you only pay $47.99/£39.99) and to receive the Prototype Arsenal mech, Prototype Plugsuit, and the Metallic Equipment Set.