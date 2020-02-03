DAEMON x MACHINA, a game previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is officially coming to Windows PC via Steam later this month.

The game sees the player in a post-apocalyptic world, piloting a fully customisable Arsenal mech and defending humanity against threats such as corrupted machines and gigantic robots.

“Welcome to your battlefield.”

You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity. As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful—in a war fought by mercenaries, today’s allies can become tomorrow’s enemies.

From the visionary minds of Kenichiro Tsukuda and trailblazing mech designer Shoji Kawamori comes a new generation of high-speed mech action combat.

Developed by Marvelous and previously published by Nintendo on the Switch, XSEED has taken over publishing duties for DAEMON x MACHINA’s PC port.

Minimum system requirements can be found below:

  • OS: Windows 8.1/10
  • Processor: Intel i5-3470/AMD FX-8300
  • Memory: 6GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660/Radeon HD7870
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 13GB available space

DAEMON x MACHINA launches on Steam on the 13th of February. You can pre-purchase it now on Steam for 20% off the normal price of $59.99/£49.99 (so you only pay $47.99/£39.99) and to receive the Prototype Arsenal mech, Prototype Plugsuit, and the Metallic Equipment Set.

