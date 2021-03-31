As part of EA Play. Crysis 3 has appeared on Game Pass for PC, alongside the other two games in the Crysis franchise.

The move comes after recently, EA Play games were uploaded to the service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy.

After 60 games were added in the first batch, it only makes sense that a few stragglers would make their way onto the service in the coming months, just as we’ve seen with Crysis 3.

With 68 EA Play games now available, there are still a few more yet to come, with there being a total of 91 games available on the service that we might someday see on Xbox Game Pass.

For now, it’s only Crysis 3 sneaking onto the platform for us to enjoy, which is undoubtedly another great addition to the Xbox Game Pass for PC service.