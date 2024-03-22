Copilot on Windows 10 is rolling out for more eligible devices this month

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

It’s been a hot while since Microsoft first launched Copilot, its AI-powered assistance tool. Now, the Redmond tech giant is rolling out Copilot on Windows 10 and 11 to even more eligible devices.

As announced recently, for eligible devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 10, version 22H2, Copilot will become available later this month. This rollout follows the initial launch of Copilot in Windows 10 back in November 2023 and is expected to reach most targeted devices by the end of May.

As for Windows 11 users, Microsoft is now primarily targetting devices running supported editions of Windows 11, with Copilot enabled by default in version 23H2 and disabled by default in version 22H2.

Once Copilot is available on your device, you’ll notice the Copilot (preview) icon in the system tray on the taskbar after a reboot. You can easily manage the visibility of this icon through the Taskbar settings in Windows settings.

Ever since its launch, Copilot in Windows has been one of the hottest AI tools around and pumped up Microsoft’s revenues even more. It was revealed later in November last year that the AI tool was coming to Windows 10, even though Windows 10’s end-of-support date is approaching in October 2025.