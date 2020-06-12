Owing to the COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, pretty much all the tech events were either cancelled or were made online-only. The pandemic situation has gotten worse with time and the worse thing is that we don’t exactly know as to when everyday life will get back to normalcy.

Much like how other major tech events got cancelled or pushed to a new date, Computex 2020 has now been delayed due to public safety concerns as COVID-19 cases across the world are on the rise. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), though, believe that the pandemic situation could improve by the end of September as they reschedule Computex 2020 to September 28-30. The event was originally planned for June 2-6.

To continue to service exhibitors and visitors around the world while taking into account the health and safety of all participants, COMPUTEX is rescheduled to September 28-30, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) and will present 5G and communication, smart solutions, gaming, and InnoVEX (startups).

But as was the case with most tech events, TAITRA is launching a series of online services to keep the industry connected with Computex. The series of online services will include:

#COMPUTEXOnlineTalks – Key executives from Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Supermicro, Delta Electronics, BenQ Business Solutions Alliance shared the latest tech trends on AI and 5G and discuss for the future technology at the first-ever COMPUTEX virtual event. After its debut on June 2, the livestream was watched by over 400,000 viewers. COMPUTEX Online Sourcing Meetings – 30 VIP buyers from 14 counties seized new business opportunities with Taiwanese suppliers on June 3. #InnoVEXOnlineDemo – Startups will showcase their new products and technologies via Taiwan Trade Show’s YouTube channel on June 29. COMPUTEX Online 2D Exhibition. – The new online platform will be launched on September 28 to display and promote exhibitors’ products and services.

The organizers, however, are hopeful that Computex 2021 will kick-off timely.

Source: Computex