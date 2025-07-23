Chrome for Android Tests Importing Data from Other Browsers and Media Indicators for Tablets

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google is working to bring user data import support from other browsers and media playback indicators for tablets to Chrome for Android. Both are currently hidden behind experimental flags in the Canary version.

Soon, users will be able to bring over their bookmarks, browsing history, and saved passwords from mobile browsers like Samsung Internet, Firefox, Brave, and Microsoft Edge.

At the moment, switching to Chrome on Android often means starting from scratch, unless you already sync through your Google account. This upcoming change should make the transition much easier, similar to what’s already possible on desktop.

A newly spotted flag called “Data Importer Service” includes this description:

“Enables the service for importing user data from other browsers.”

Flag enables the service for importing user data from other browsers on Android. Image Credit: MSPU

While the ‘Data Importer Service’ flag is present, a user interface for importing data is not yet visible in Chrome for Android’s settings. This differs from the desktop version, which offers a clear ‘Import Bookmarks and Settings’ option.

Media Indicators Coming to Tablets

Google is also working to add media playback indicators to Chrome on Android tablets. This will help users quickly see which tab is playing audio or video, using a small speaker icon—just like on Chrome for desktop. It could also open the door to quick actions like muting tabs directly.

The feature is being developed for tablets only, not for phones. This makes sense because Chrome on tablets uses a tab strip interface similar to desktop, where such indicators can be shown clearly. On phones, tabs are hidden behind a switcher, leaving no space to display these icons.

The related experimental flag is titled “Media Indicators – Android” and comes with this description:

“Enables media indicators on tablets – Android”.

Enables Media indicators on Android tablets. Image Credit: MSPU

“[Media Indicator] Add feature flag. Adds a feature flag for showing media indicators on Tablets.” A commit message on Chromium Gerrit reads.

That’s not all. Chrome for Android will soon let users override download warnings for files like APKs and allow tab pinning, similar to desktop. Google is also preparing Picture-in-Picture support for documents in Chrome on Android.