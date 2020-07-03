Chrome is a notorious RAM hog, so it is ironic that it has taken till now to support the 64bit address space on Android.

AndroidPolice reports that the Dev version of Chrome 85 is finally listed as a 64bit application, 6 years after Android 5 introduced 64-bit support, and only 1 year before 64-bit support becomes mandatory, in August 2021.

Apple required iPhone apps to be 64bit in 2017, and Google started requiring apps that utilize native libraries must have a 64-bit alternative the same year.

Currently, the 64bit version of Chrome 85 is only being delivered to Android 10 handsets, despite 64bit support being pretty widespread these days.

The stable version of Chrome 85 is expected to hit the Google Play Store sometime in August this year.

via XDA-Dev