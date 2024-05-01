ChatGPT now allows users to have 'temporary chats'

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Couple of days, couple of big announcements bu OpenAI. Yesterday, OpenAI announced that the “Memory” feature is now available for ChatGPT Plus users. Today, OpenAI announced an update to its data control features for ChatGPT Free and Plus users. The update is giving users more control over their chat history and has a new option for private conversations. Not just this, temporary chats are now available, more about it below.

Previously, users who opted out of contributing their chats to training the model couldn’t access their conversation history. This update removes that restriction. Regardless of their training preference, users can now access their chat history, and hence, can review past interactions with ChatGPT.

OpenAI also assures users that their opt-out choices will remain respected. If a user previously opted out of contributing their chats for training, their preference will still be applied.

The update is currently available on the web version of ChatGPT. OpenAI plans to roll out the update to the mobile app soon.

For users looking for additional privacy, OpenAI introduces “Temporary Chats.” Through this feature, users can have one-off conversations with ChatGPT without them being saved in their chat history. Use case? It can be useful for sensitive conversations or situations where users don’t want a record of the interaction.

You can also start a Temporary Chat for one-off conversations, which won’t appear in your history. pic.twitter.com/Sq2QorFkk8 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 30, 2024

Overall, this update helps users with more control over their data and their ChatGPT experience. By offering access to chat history regardless of training preferences, respecting opt-out choices, and introducing Temporary Chats, OpenAI is taking steps toward a more user-centric approach.