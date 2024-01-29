ChatGPT keeps getting closer to being a full-time assistant; available directly from the home screen

Owners of Nothing Phone 1 and 2 devices can now access ChatGPT voice commands directly from their home screens through a new workaround. This development brings ChatGPT closer to functioning as a full-fledged assistant on Android devices. This was seen in Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei’s tweet.

ChatGPT in Quick Settings + Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget = Delightful experience! pic.twitter.com/FjuNwv5M51 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 28, 2024

This is certainly a step forward from the last time we covered that ChatGPT is accessible via quick-setting tiles on Androids.

Here’s how to do it:

Download the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store and complete the initial setup using the voice chat feature. Grant convenient access to voice commands by adding ChatGPT to your Quick Settings. Utilize the Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget to place ChatGPT directly on your home screen for immediate voice interaction.

While a direct home screen shortcut is unavailable, other Android users can still access ChatGPT’s voice features. Download the official app and activate the voice transcription function within the app itself.

Note: To use this, install the ChatGPT app from the Play Store and make sure to use the voice chat feature at least once

This development represents a step towards more accessible hands-free AI assistance on Android devices, streamlining ChatGPT’s interaction with Nothing Phone and integrating it more seamlessly into users’ daily routines.