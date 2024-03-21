CCTV Downloader - 5 Efficient Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you’re looking for a reliable CCTV downloader, you’re in luck. After digging deep through forums and social media, I found the best tools for saving videos from this news platform. Here are my top 5 choices:

YT Saver is one of the most popular video downloaders. Besides CCTV, it works with over 10,000 other websites.

The platform has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to paste your CCTV video’s link. It’ll automatically download it or search for it in its built-in browser.

Moreover, you can save clips at their original resolutions, up to 8K. You can also convert them into any audio or video format.

One of the things that impressed me the most when I tried YT Saver was the fast download speed. It saved long news videos in seconds.

Additionally, you can download video segments instead of saving a whole news bulletin.

YT Saver also has cloud storage features that allow you to save CCTV videos and access them anywhere. Furthermore, it has a privacy mode that keeps your files in a hidden folder.

The platform has a free plan that allows you to download up to 3 videos from any site. After that, you must pay for a license to use YT Saver.

Below are the prices:

Platform Duration Cost Windows 1 month $9.95 Windows 1 year $25.95 Windows Lifetime (single user) $49.95 Windows Lifetime family plan $59.59 Mac 1 month $12.95 Mac 1 year $29.95 Mac Lifetime (single user) $49.95 Mac Lifetime family plan $59.59 Android 1 month $9.95 Android 1 year $19.95 Android Lifetime (single user) $29.95 Android Lifetime family plan $39.95

Pros:

Built-in browser.

Download CCTV videos in 8K.

Privacy mode to hide sensitive videos.

Fast speeds.

Video trimming.

Cons:

The free version only allows you to download 3 videos.

Licenses are priced differently depending on the platform you use them on.

Get YT Saver

Keepvid.to is an online video downloader you can use to save CCTV clips for offline viewing. It also has a dedicated app for Windows, which is faster than the web version.

The platform supports resolutions of up to 4K. You can also download videos from over 1,000 sites and convert them into multiple formats.

However, the web version of Keepvid has fake download buttons that will redirect you to scam sites.

On the plus side, the service is free to use.

Overall, Keepvid is a straightforward online downloader that lets you quickly save CCTV clips by pasting their links. However, the dedicated Windows app lacks important features like batch downloads, video trimming, and privacy mode.

Pros:

Free to use.

Available on any device with the web downloader.

Dedicated Windows app.

Download CCTV videos in 4K.

Cons:

Constant redirects to shady sites.

Keepvid Windows app has limited features.

Get Keepvid.to

Pastedownload allows you to save videos, audio, and photos from 1,000 sites, including CCTV.

The platform can convert videos into any popular format, including MKV, MP4, FLV, and others. It also allows you to select your preferred resolution from 144p to 1440p.

Moreover, Pastedownload is significantly faster than other online downloaders and has fewer spam popups and redirects. Using it is straightforward as well. You paste your CCTV link, choose your preferred quality, and the download starts immediately.

However, it doesn’t have a browser extension or video trimming tools.

Pros:

Free to use.

Fast downloads.

Download videos in 1440p.

Accessible on any device because it’s web-based.

Downloads different media types, including photos.

Cons:

No browser extension.

No video trimming, which is essential for CCTV bulletins.

Get Pastedownload

Next, I tried Fetchfile, a little-known but impressive online video downloader. It’s easy to use and downloads are amazingly fast. You can save clips and audio from CCTV and 80 other sites.

However, it only supports MP4 format and up to 1080p resolution. While this is the standard quality for most CCTV videos, you’ll need a converter if you want different formats.

Overall, Fetchfile is good enough if you just want to download HD clips without additional features.

Pros:

Simple copy and paste interface.

Fast downloads.

It’s available on any device because it’s web-based.

Cons:

Videos are only downloadable in MP4, while audio is only in MP3 format.

Only works with 80 sites.

Get Fetchfile

Teledownloader is the last online downloader I used for CCTV videos. While it has a simple interface like Fetchfile, it offers more video formats including MP4, M4A, and 3GP. You can also save audio as MP3.

Furthermore, the platform is easy to use and doesn’t bombard you with popups and redirects. However, it takes a long time to prepare downloads and you might have to refresh the page.

Pros:

Easy to use.

Download CCTV videos in multiple formats.

Few redirects and popups.

Cons:

Slow downloads.

Limited features.

Get Teledownloader

How To Download From CCTV

Here’s how to save news from CCTV with YT Saver:

Go to YT Saver’s site and download it.

After installing the app, visit CCTV’s site and find the video you want to download.

Open the video and copy its URL from your browser’s address bar.

Open YT Saver and click on Paste URL.

YT Saver will automatically detect the CCTV link and start analyzing it.

It will then start saving your video and keep it in your Downloads folder.

Is It Legal To Download From CCTV?

Yes, it’s legal to download from CCTV as long as it’s for your personal, non-commercial use. According to its Terms of Use:

“You may not copy, reproduce, republish, disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, download, post, broadcast, transmit, make available to the public, or otherwise use such content in any way except for your own personal, non-commercial use. You also agree not to adapt, alter or create a derivative work from any of such content except for your own personal, non-commercial use. Any other use of such content requires the prior written permission of CCTV.com.”

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only.

We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools.

We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws. By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed.

We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

So, now you’re much closer to finding a CCTV downloader that suits your needs.

The tools on the list above are all competent and will allow you to save CCTV media on your device. Which one did you choose? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!