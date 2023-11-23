CCleaner vs BleachBit – Which One Should You Choose?

Looking for a detailed CCleaner vs BleachBit comparison?

Having cache, temporary files and unnecessary clutter in your PC is inevitable over time. Still, manually cleaning it up can be a hassle. That’s where disk-cleaning apps come into play!



CCleaner and BleachBit stand out from the rest. So, let’s see what makes them unique and how well they fare against each other when it comes to features, ease of use, pricing, and more.

Now, let’s get to it!

CCleaner vs BleachBit – Features

CCleaner and BleachBit quickly became my go-to apps from the fairly large pool of cleaning apps I was testing. So, here’s a quick rundown of each application’s features.

CCleaner – Complete PC Performance Optimizer

When I installed CCleaner, the fantastic and user-friendly interface was one of the first things I liked about it.

Additionally, it automatically eliminated the stress of manually cleaning my PC with regular scans and suggestions. In short, the free version had everything I needed to optimize my PC.

Here are some other standout factors:

Lightweight app. When I downloaded the installation package, it was only a little over 70 MB and it took less than 100MB of disk space upon installing it.

One-click scan your PC.

Uninstall unwanted apps in seconds.

Boost system performance.

Free more disk space.

PC health check.

CCleaner PC drivers update.

Available for multiple devices. You can download and use CCleaner on Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS.

BleachBit – Lightweight Disk Cleaner

BleachBit is the second app I found myself using when I wanted more control over junk files on my PC.

It’s a completely free service that focuses on disk cleaning.

The interface caught my attention because it’s quite straightforward. It offers simplicity without any bundled apps upon installation – unlike CCleaner. What also makes it stand out is its remarkable file-shredding capability. It can securely delete files and make any form of recovery impossible.

I found its cleaning strength impressive; covering caches, cookies, browsing history, temp files, and logs, all while prioritizing user privacy.

Still, it lacks the range of capabilities CCleaner has: driver updates, startup optimization, and advanced PC optimization.

Here’s a quick overview:



Lightweight app. The BleachBit application package was just 11MB and it only took a few seconds to install.

Custom scanning options. Unlike CCleaner which allows you to one-click scan your computer for redundant files, BleachBit lets you select the apps and directories. This gives you more control over the cleaning process.

Clear unnecessary files. This cleaner can handle individual app caches and cookies, temp files and logs, and all other unnecessary files.

File shredder. You can shred-delete files to prevent data recovery.

Ease of Use and User Interface

Both CCleaner and BleachBit are easy to use and boast user-friendly interfaces.

However, CCleaner has a more beginner-friendly interface.



Once you launch the app, you’re greeted by a clean UI with a button you can click to start scanning your computer right away. This works perfectly if you just want to optimize your PC without getting under the hood.

If you’re an advanced user, the custom clean tab will give you more control over the cleanup process as you can choose which apps to include when scanning.

In contrast, BleachBit’s user interface is less fancy and a bit more complicated.



However, what I like about it is that it puts you in complete control of apps and computer folders to scan for optimization. You can pre-select what you want to delete even before starting the scanning process.

It also has a dark mode which can extend your battery life when you turn it on.

In short, CCleaner will work for both beginners and advanced users while BleachBit might take a beginner some time to get used to.

Pricing

Both apps are available for free. However, people who want more features can opt for the paid packages. Let’s review this below:

CCleaner

CCleaner offers four subscription plans depending on the features you want and the number of devices:

Free. Covers basic PC health checks, disk cleaning, and privacy protection. You can also scan the web for available drivers but you’ll need a premium plan to download the updates if found.

Covers basic PC health checks, disk cleaning, and privacy protection. You can also scan the web for available drivers but you’ll need a premium plan to download the updates if found. Professional ($24.95). Grants access to CCleaner’s advanced features such as its driver updater, app optimization, file restorer, automatic cleaning, real-time threat monitoring, and priority support on one PC for one year.

Grants access to CCleaner’s advanced features such as its driver updater, app optimization, file restorer, automatic cleaning, real-time threat monitoring, and priority support on one PC for one year. Professional Plus ($39.35). All the features in Professional on 3 PCs for a year.

All the features in Professional on 3 PCs for a year. Premium Bundle ($64.95). All the features in Professional Plus in addition to enhanced browser security, premium tech support, and pro access on Android and Mac. Supports 5 PCs for a year.

BleachBit

BleachBit is completely free. The open-source nature of the tool means all the app’s features are available for free once you download the software on your device. However, you can only use the app on Windows and Linux.

CCleaner vs BleachBit: Head-to-Head Comparison

How do both applications fare when I put them side by side? Check the table below to find out:

FACTOR CCLEANER BLEACHBIT Features Performance optimization Privacy protection Startup booster Automatic cleaning Real-time threat monitoring Manages disk space Free disk space Shred files to prevent recovery Clear app caches and cookies Pricing Free Professional $24.95 Professional Plus $39.35 Premium Bundle $64.95 Free Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Windows and Linux Pros Free version

All plans come with a 30-day free trial Updates software and drivers automatically Ensures privacy protection Lightweight app Open-source Effective file shredder

Completely free

Cons Limited features on the free plan Bundled software must be disabled manually after installation Limited features beyond disk cleaning App not regularly updated No premium support beyond the forum Customer support Community forum Live chat Email support Community forum

Verdict

After exploring the features of both applications in this CCleaner vs BleachBit review, my take is that each has its strengths.

If you’re seeking a free product with a handy file-shredding option, BleachBit is a great choice.

However, if you’re looking for more thorough cleanup, optimization, and update features, then the paid version of CCleaner is the way to go.

If you’re just dipping your toes into disk cleaner apps and want to give one a shot, BleachBit is a good starting point. But when it comes to an all-encompassing solution for optimization, cleaning, and recovery, CCleaner is even better.

