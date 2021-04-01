Casio announces the first G-SHOCK Smartwatch with Wear OS by Google

Casio today announced GSW-H1000, the first G-SHOCK Smartwatch with Wear OS by Google. Like other G-SHOCK watches, this new smartwatch comes with shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance. It comes with an optical sensor to measure heart rate, compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS functionality and more.
Other highlights of GSW-H1000:
- The case back, made of titanium, ensures excellent corrosion resistance and has a titanium carbide finish to provide enhanced abrasion resistance.
- The Casio original app built into the watch provides support for 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options.
- Various logs useful for training — from activity history and analysis to progress reports and more — are easy to track thanks to the G-SHOCK MOVE smartphone app’s data management features
- The watch’s dual-layer display combines a monochrome, always-on LCD for time display and a color LCD for high-definition display of maps, sensor data and more. The three-tier display layout also enables customization, with hundreds of different data display possibilities and the option of analog display as well.
Tech Specs:
Construction
Shock-resistant
Water Resistance
200 meters
Display
1.2-inch dual layer display Color TFT LCD and monochrome LCD Color: 360×360 pixels
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen (anti-fouling coating)
GPS
Yes (including GLONASS and MICHIBIKI (QZSS))
Color Maps
Yes (supports offline use, saving up to 5 locations)
Sensors
Pressure (air pressure, altitude) sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, compass (magnetic) sensor, optical sensor (PPG Heart Rate)
Microphone
Yes
Vibrator
Yes
Wireless Connectivity
Bluetooth V4.2 (Low Energy); Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n)
Buttons
Power button, APP button, START button
Battery
Lithium-ion battery
Charging Method
Magnetic charging terminal
Recharging Time
Approx. 3 hours at room temperature
Battery Life
Normal use (color display): approx. 1.5 days, roughly
Multi Timepiece Mode (timekeeping and sensors only): 1 month, roughly
(Varies according to use)
Size of Case
Approx. 65.6×56.3×19.5mm (H×W×D)
Weight
Approx. 103g (including wristband)
OS
Wear OS by Google
Compatibility
Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS.
Source: Casio
