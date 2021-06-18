Amazon-owned Woot is now offering a handsome discount of $220 on the Galaxy S20 FE (256GB), the toned-downed version of the premium Galaxy S20 smartphone. With Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung’s aim is to bring flagship experiences to a wider set of audiences with an affordable price tag. You can now get the $256 GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone for just $549.99 (was $769.99) from Woot.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

Triple camera setup on the back and 32MP single camera on the front.

6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

4,500mAH battery for decent battery life.

Water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Comes in a variety of stunning, lively colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. It features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Tech specs:

Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Display 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080×2400), 407ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. * Measured diagonally, GalaxyS20 FE’s screen size is 6.5-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 190g Camera Front

32MP Selfie Camera

– Pixel size: 0.8?m

– F2.2(80?) Rear Triple Camera

12MP Ultra Wide Camera

– Pixel size: 1.12?m

– F2.2(123) 12MP Wide-angle Camera

– Dual Pixel AF, OIS

– Pixel size: 1.8?m

– F1.8(79?) 8MP Telephoto Camera

– Pixel size: 1.0?m

– F2.4(32?) Space Zoom

– 3x Optical Zoom

– Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom

– OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

– Tracking AF * Galaxy S20 FE’s Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens.

* Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Memory 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and carrier.

* Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory – One MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S20 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging

*Wireless PowerShare

* Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging.

*Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. OS Android 10 Network [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 5CA, LTE D/L Cat.19 (1.6Gbps), LTE U/L Cat.18 (211Mbps) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. Payment NFC, MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Audio Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) * Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy S20 FE to play audio through the two devices simultaneously.

* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.

* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.

* AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps)

Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter.

(DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68

* IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

