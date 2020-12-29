Before being worried about a pandemic, Boston Dynamic would regularly post videos reminding us that ultimately we will all be replaced by our robot overlords.

The company, which has just been purchased by Hyundai after being sold by Softbank, has maintained a low profile so far this year but decided to see the year out with a video of their family of robots celebrating 2020 by dancing to Uptown Funk.

As usual, the extremely lifelike movements of the robots remind us once again that our fragile shells are not long for this world.

See their video below: