Bosch announces new solution to enable smaller, lighter and more stylish smartglasses

Bosch has recently announced Smartglasses Light Drive, a new ready-to-use solution for device OEMs that will enable them to build smaller, lighter, more stylish smartglasses. Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive solution will also work with curved and corrective lenses. All-day transparency, 30% smaller size when compared to other smartglasses, less than 10 grams weight and the ability to deliver bright images even in direct sunlight are some of the key advantages of Smartglasses Light Drive.

Unlike Microsoft HoloLens, this new solution from Bosch is just a display extension of smartphone or smartwatch. You can use these smartglasses for the following:

just-in-time hands-free information in a minimalist format

navigation, calls, and notifications

alarms, calendar reminders

messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and WeChat

everyday note-based information like to-do and shopping checklists

privacy, for your eyes only, invisible to others

Here’s how it works:

The light drive is composed of a technology stack of Bosch optical, computing, and sensor components. The optical systems include microelectromechanical system (MEMS) mirrors with ASIC controller that precisely direct a low-power beam of light to the user’s eye.

Tech specs:

Parameter Technical data Light source/ colour resolution RGB lasers, 24 bit full colour Field of View (FoV) 15° Resolution 150 line pairs Frame rate 60 Hz Optical output power < 15 µW Major sensors BHI260, BMM150, BMP388 Connectivity BLE Weight of module < 10 g Operating time 14 h with 350 mAh battery Eye safety Laser class 1 acc. to DIN-EN 60825-1 Dimensions (L/H/W) 45-75 mm x 5-10 mm x 8 mm (depending on customer integration)

Bosch will provide more information on Smartglasses Light Drive at CES 2020 next week.