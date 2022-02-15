For home security, a dependable camera system is a must. If you need one and hopes not to break the bank, this Blink Video Doorbell deal from Amazon is a good start. It comes with one video doorbell and three outdoor cameras, which can save you up to $100.

This Blink Video Doorbell set can be your ultimate security system. That’s all possible with its video doorbell that can serve as your eye on front doors and the three wire-free outdoor cameras that you can place anywhere. Setting them up is easy as you can simply go wire-free or connect to existing doorbell wiring.

Each one boasts appealing features such as two-year battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more. Moreover, the cameras can work efficiently regardless of the time of the day, thanks to their 1080p HD resolution and infrared night video capability. You can also use the cameras as a communication tool through their two-way audio that you can access via the free Blink Home Monitor app. You can even take advantage of this app’s abilities to access the cams wherever you are.

For the video clips you want to save, you have options. You can choose to store and share them in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. And when it expires, you can subscribe for just $3 per month per device or $10 per month for unlimited Blink devices on an account. If you don’t want that, you can save the files locally with the included Sync Module 2 for no additional fee (requires a USB flash drive).

The Blink Video Doorbell also works with Alexa. This gives users the power to access live view, two-way talk, receive motion and chime alerts, arm and disarm your doorbell, and more. And to customize the camera system according to your preferences, you can establish activity and privacy zones, so you only see the movement you care about. Even more, you can control all your Blink devices just from one account, giving you complete convenience and control over the system.