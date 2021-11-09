Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets alongside Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note20 last year. And now, the company is offering a discount of up to $230 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, which consist of Tab S7 FE, S7, and S7+. After the discount, students and educators can get the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage for just $650 (originally costs $1030). The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a super-smooth 120Hz display, support for all-new S Pen, octa-core processor, 14-hours battery life and more.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 are now down to $380 and $450 respectively. You can find the deal here at Samsung.com.

This is Samsung’s early Black Friday offering, and we’re expecting the company to come with more mouth-watering deals like this as part of the Black Friday offerings. Not just Samsung, pretty every major tech giant will offer some discounts on the purchase of their products on Black Friday, which is considered the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States.

Meanwhile, you can check out the official introduction video of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ below.