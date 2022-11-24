Black Friday Deal: huge discounts on Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

Black Friday sales have gone live on Amazon US, allowing users to buy products at huge discounts that are rare to be found anywhere else. Amazon’s Black Friday deals cover a range of products, from smartphones to grocery items. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are two of the which can fetch you can fetch you huge discounts if you buy them from Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) is available at $169 after the Black Friday discount. The discounted price is $80.99 less than the usual cost. The Watch4 Classic (46mm) price has also dropped, thanks to the Black Friday deals. You can get a modest $30 discount on the purchase while the deal stays live.

Buy Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm) at $349.99 ($30 discount) | Buy Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) at $169 ($80.99 discount)

Galaxy Watch4 key features

Galaxy Watch4 sleep tracker monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Accurate ECG monitoring

Advanced workout tracking

Time display

Android 6

Bluetooth

WiFi

Galaxy Watch4 Classic features

Shows you readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index

Advanced running coaching technology

Accurate ECG monitoring

Monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels

Time display

Bluetooth

WiFi

It is worth remembering that you can pick the color of your choosing and you’ll get the same discount.