Bing can chat in the style of Trump, Gollum, Oprah, and more in ‘Celebrity’ mode Microsoft is testing

The new Bing keeps surprising us as Microsoft continues to improve it and inject more features into it. Now, a new leak shows the Redmond company is testing another creative setting that will make the chat with Bing’s bot more fun in the future: the “Celebrity” mode.

One of Bing’s current testers shared the revelation with Bleeping Computer, which was also one of the first to uncover the hidden Sydney, Assistant, Friend, and Game modes. According to the report, Celebrity mode is also currently hidden from normal users of Bing, but the chatbot can be prompted to activate the mode for you. Once activated, the bot will explain its function.

“Bing chat celebrity mode is a feature that allows you to chat with a virtual version of a famous person, such as an actor, singer, or athlete,” Bing chatbot’s description reads. “You can ask them questions about their life, career, hobbies, opinions, etc., and they will respond in a way that matches their personality and style.”

In the screenshots shared, the chatbot will let you set it to the style of certain famous personalities by typing #celebrity (celebrity name) or #(celebrity name). The list of celebrities it can cover is reportedly limited (e.g., Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Diddy, Barack Obama, and Lebron James), but Bleeping Computer confirmed in its own test that Bing can also impersonate fictional characters, including Sherlock Holmes, Gollum, Harry Potter, Batman, Elsa, Yoda, Gandalf, Darth Vader, and Katniss Everdeen. When set to mimic these personalities, the chatbot will try to deliver the responses in their style. For instance, when set to Gollum, it tried to answer the queries in an idiosyncratic manner.

Interestingly, Microsoft seems to be trying to be a little careful when it comes to impersonating politicians. As shared in the report, Bing had to be pushed to prompt it to imitate politicians like Donal Trump and Joe Biden. When set in the tones of the said men, well, surprise — it did try to sound like them by saying nasty things regarding their opponents.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed if this mode will roll out to the current version of Bing, but it seems it will add to the previously reported four modes already being tested in the bot. As Bing noted in the screenshots shared in the report, a user can opt out of the Celebrity mode by typing #Sydney, which is its main setting.