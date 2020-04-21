Bethesda’s Doom Eternal Xbox One controller looks extremely painful

by Lewis White

 

Doom Eternal publisher Bethesda has crafted a Doom Eternal Xbox One controller that’s been forged in the bowels of heavy metal Hell.

As part of a promotional giveaway for the recently released first-person shooter, Bethesda’s Australian and New Zealand social media accounts is giving down-under gamers the chance to win the unique Doom Eternal Xbox One controller.

The controller, which is modelled after the mechanical Preator suit of the iconic Doom Slayer, sits atop a deep-red controller stand that features the game’s argent sigils. The controller doesn’t look comfortable in the slightest – huge rods stick out of the grip – but it’s cool? Bethesda states “it’s intended as a display piece” – thank God.

Those who win the controller will also be given a “Bethesda Game Days” t-shirt, a reward that will also be given to ten runners-up winners.

To win the medieval torture device, all you have to is follow Bethesda, retweet the post and reply with what you think the “best weapon/item in the DOOM Slayer’s arsenal and why?”. The answer is the Unmakyr and/or his shredded bod.

When Doom Eternal launched last month, we said it was a “Hectic, Hellish and Horrendously Enjoyable” time. Read our review right here.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments