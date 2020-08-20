Best Xbox One games for August 2020: Project CARS 3, Tell Me Why, and more

Every week, a lot of games launch on Xbox One and it can be hard to distinguish which ones you should invest your hard-earned money in. We’ve compiled a list of titles we believe are the best ones out of the lot. You can take a look at them below, as well as their price and how to buy them. Just click on the Microsoft Store link to access their store page. Last week’s selections can be seen here.

Madden NFL 21

A new generation is leaving its mark in the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change the game and take control of your own legacy.

Madden NFL 21 should launch on August 28, starting at $60. You can purchase it through the Microsoft Store. The game is Xbox One X Enhanced and EA Access subscribers get 10 percent off the price.

Project CARS 3

Own it all with Project CARS 3. Live every thrill of your journey from weekend warrior to racing legend as you race to earn, own and upgrade hundreds of precise handling, elite-brand cars. Individually tailored settings for every skill level, personalization options for every driver, customization for every car in your garage, and every race condition the way you want.

Project CARS 3 should launch on August 28, starting at $60. You can purchase it through the Microsoft Store. If you purchase the Deluxe Edition, you can play Project CARS 3 a few days early.

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life Is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes, and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.

Tell Me Why should launch on August 27, priced at $30. You can purchase it through the Microsoft Store. Tell Me Why is also Xbox One X Enhanced.

Wasteland 3

In Wasteland 3 the fate of Arizona depends on the fate of Colorado. You’re a Desert Ranger, fighting a losing battle to keep your beloved Arizona alive, when the self-proclaimed Patriarch of Colorado radios, promising aid if you’ll do a job he can only entrust to an outsider — rescue his land from the ambitions of his three bloodthirsty children.

Wasteland 3 should launch on August 28, priced at $60. You can purchase it through the Microsoft Store. Wasteland 3 is also Xbox One X Enhanced.

There are even more games coming to Xbox One next week, and you can take a look at the complete list on Xbox Wire on Friday. Which titles are you interested in? Let us know.