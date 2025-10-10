Fix Alienware Command Center Not Working (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Alienware Command Center (AWCC) is essential for managing your Alienware PC’s performance, lighting, and fan speeds. However, users frequently encounter issues where the Alienware Command Center stops working, becomes unresponsive, or fails to detect devices. This can be frustrating, especially when you want to customize your gaming experience or monitor your system’s health.

Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve these issues and get your Alienware Command Center back up and running. This guide provides a comprehensive, easy-to-follow approach to fixing common problems with AWCC, ensuring you can once again control your Alienware system effectively.

How Do I Fix My Alienware Command Center?

Reinstall Alienware Command Center

Reinstalling the Alienware Command Center can often resolve issues caused by corrupted files or incomplete installations.

Uninstall the Alienware Command Center:

Open the Control Panel .

. Click on Programs and Features .

. Locate Alienware Command Center in the list.

in the list. Click Uninstall and follow the on-screen instructions.

Restart your computer:

Click the Windows Start button.

button. Select Power .

. Choose Restart.

Download the latest version of Alienware Command Center:

Go to the Dell Support website .

. Enter your Service Tag or select your Alienware product manually.

or select your Alienware product manually. Navigate to the Drivers & Downloads section.

section. Download the latest version of Alienware Command Center.

Install the Alienware Command Center:

Locate the downloaded file and double-click to run the installer.

to run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Restart your computer again:

Click the Windows Start button.

button. Select Power .

. Choose Restart.

Outdated or corrupted device drivers can cause compatibility issues with the Alienware Command Center.

Open Device Manager:

Press Windows Key + X .

. Select Device Manager from the menu.

Update chipset drivers:

Expand the System devices category.

category. Right-click on your chipset and select Update driver .

and select . Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Update thermal controller drivers:

Expand the System devices category.

category. Right-click on Alienware Command Center Thermal Controller and select Update driver .

and select . Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your computer:

Click the Windows Start button.

button. Select Power .

. Choose Restart.

Run the Program as Administrator

Running AWCC with administrative privileges can resolve permission-related issues.

Locate the Alienware Command Center executable file:

Right-click on the Alienware Command Center icon on your desktop or in the Start menu.

icon on your desktop or in the Start menu. Select Properties .

. Click the Compatibility tab.

Run as administrator:

Check the box labeled Run this program as an administrator .

. Click Apply .

. Click OK.

Check Alienware Services

Ensure that all necessary Alienware services are running in the background.

Open Services:

Press Windows Key + R .

. Type services.msc and press Enter.

Verify Alienware services:

Locate the following services:

Alienware Command Center Service

Alienware OC Control Service

Alienware Update Service

Right-click on each service and select Properties .

. In the General tab, ensure the Startup type is set to Automatic .

tab, ensure the is set to . If the Service status is Stopped , click Start .

is , click . Click Apply .

. Click OK.

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot can help identify if a third-party application is interfering with the Alienware Command Center.

Open System Configuration:

Press Windows Key + R .

. Type msconfig and press Enter.

Disable startup items:

In the System Configuration window, go to the Services tab.

window, go to the tab. Check the box labeled Hide all Microsoft services .

. Click Disable all .

. Go to the Startup tab and click Open Task Manager .

tab and click . In Task Manager, disable all startup items.

Close Task Manager.

Restart your computer:

In the System Configuration window, click Apply .

window, click . Click OK .

. Click Restart.

Tips

Keep Windows Updated: Ensure your operating system is up to date with the latest patches and updates.

Ensure your operating system is up to date with the latest patches and updates. Check for Conflicting Software: Some software, especially overclocking utilities, can conflict with AWCC.

Some software, especially overclocking utilities, can conflict with AWCC. Monitor Resource Usage: High CPU or memory usage can sometimes cause AWCC to become unresponsive.

Alienware Command Center Functionality Restored

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve most issues with the Alienware Command Center and regain full control over your system’s settings.

FAQ

Why is my Alienware Command Center not detecting my devices? This can be due to outdated drivers, incorrect installation, or conflicts with other software. Try updating drivers and reinstalling AWCC.

How do I update my Alienware Command Center? You can update AWCC by downloading the latest version from the Dell Support website or through the Dell Update application.

What do I do if Alienware Command Center is crashing? Try running AWCC as an administrator, performing a clean boot, or reinstalling the application.

Why are my Alienware Command Center fan controls not working? Ensure that the Alienware OC Control Service is running and that your drivers are up to date.

Is Alienware Command Center necessary? While not strictly necessary for basic computer operation, AWCC is crucial for controlling lighting, fan speeds, and other Alienware-specific features, enhancing the user experience.

