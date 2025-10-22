How To Change Power Plan In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Managing your power plan in Windows 11 is crucial for balancing performance and energy consumption. Whether you’re looking to extend your laptop’s battery life or maximize your desktop’s processing power, understanding how to change your power plan is essential. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to help you customize your power settings in Windows 11.

This article will walk you through the process of accessing and modifying your power plan settings, explaining the different options available, and offering tips to optimize your power consumption based on your specific needs. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to tailor your Windows 11 power plan to suit your usage patterns and preferences.

How Do I Change My Power Plan in Windows 11?

Accessing Power Options

Right-click on the Start button. Select “Power Options” from the menu. This will open the Power & battery settings page.

Navigating to Power Mode

Look for the “Power mode” dropdown menu. It’s usually located under the “Battery” section if you are on a laptop or under “Power” if you are on a desktop. Click on the dropdown menu.

Choosing a Power Plan

Select your desired power plan from the options provided. You’ll typically see options like “Best power efficiency,” “Balanced,” and “Best performance.” Choose the plan that best suits your needs. “Best power efficiency” prioritizes battery life, “Balanced” offers a compromise between performance and battery, and “Best performance” maximizes processing power at the expense of battery life.

Customizing Your Power Plan

Click on “Show more plans” if available. Select “Change plan settings” next to the power plan you want to customize. Adjust settings like “Turn off the display” and “Put the computer to sleep” to your preferences. Click “Change advanced power settings” for more granular control. This opens a new window with a detailed list of customizable options. Expand the categories to access specific settings, such as hard disk, wireless adapter, sleep, USB settings, and processor power management. Modify the settings as needed, and click “Apply” then “OK” to save your changes.

Creating a Custom Power Plan

Go to “Power Options” as described in the Accessing Power Options step. Click on “Create a power plan” in the left sidebar. Choose an existing plan as a starting point (e.g., “Balanced”). Give your new plan a name and click “Next.” Customize the display and sleep settings, then click “Create.” Adjust any further advanced settings as described in the Customizing Your Power Plan section to finalize your custom power plan.

Tips for Optimizing Power Consumption

Adjust Display Brightness: Lowering your screen brightness can significantly extend battery life.

Lowering your screen brightness can significantly extend battery life. Disable Unused Background Apps: Close any applications you’re not actively using to reduce CPU load and power consumption.

Close any applications you’re not actively using to reduce CPU load and power consumption. Use Battery Saver Mode: When battery life is critical, enable Battery Saver mode to further reduce power usage.

When battery life is critical, enable Battery Saver mode to further reduce power usage. Turn Off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: When not in use, disabling wireless connections can save power.

When not in use, disabling wireless connections can save power. Keep Your System Updated: Regularly update Windows and your drivers to ensure optimal performance and power efficiency.

Here’s a comparison of the default power plans available in Windows 11:

Feature Best Power Efficiency Balanced Best Performance Battery Life Maximum Moderate Short Performance Lowest Moderate Highest Use Case Prolonged Battery Use General Use Demanding Tasks Background Activity Limited Moderate Unrestricted

Maximizing your computer’s performance by tweaking the power plan settings is a great way to achieve the perfect balance between speed and energy usage.

FAQ

How do I access the Power Options in Windows 11? Right-click on the Start button and select “Power Options.”

What is the difference between “Balanced” and “Best Performance” power plans? “Balanced” offers a mix of performance and battery life, while “Best Performance” prioritizes performance at the expense of battery life.

Can I create my own custom power plan? Yes, you can create a custom power plan by going to “Power Options” and selecting “Create a power plan.”

How do I change advanced power settings? Go to “Power Options,” select “Change plan settings” for your desired plan, and then click “Change advanced power settings.”

Does changing the power plan affect my computer’s performance? Yes, changing the power plan can affect your computer’s performance. “Best Performance” will generally provide the fastest performance, while “Best Power Efficiency” may limit performance to conserve battery life.

Fine-Tuning Power Settings for Optimal Performance

By following these steps, you can effectively change and customize your power plan in Windows 11 to achieve the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. Experiment with different settings to find what works best for your specific needs and usage patterns.

Related reading