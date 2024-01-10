Best Terminal for Windows: 10 Most Efficient Options

Finding the best terminal for Windows can be challenging given all the available options.

To simplify this process, I tested more than 20 software options, and the following list contains all the information I’ve gathered. Read on to find out more details.

Best Terminal for Windows

1. Windows Terminal

Windows Terminal is built into Windows 11 and 10.

The only downside is that it’s only compatible with them. If you use an older version of Windows, explore other options below.

After testing this app, I concluded it’s modern, fast, and performed without issues during all my tests.

What made it stand out from the crowd was its support for a variety of command-line applications. These include PowerShell, Command Prompt, and even Azure Cloud Shell.

The software has a feature that I didn’t expect: customization options. You can open the Settings by pressing the following key combination inside Terminal: Ctrl +, .

Windows Terminal allows you to create color schemes and even keyboard shortcuts.

These features ensure that you can have a customized experience while also improving functionality considerably.

Pros:

Completely free with the Windows OS

It has a tabbed interface that streamlines any process

Custom keyboard shortcuts can be added

It can be customized with custom themes

Offers full support for stylus usage

Supports WSL, SSH, PowerShell, Command Prompt, and Azure Cloud Shell

GPU-accelerated text rendering

Cons:

It’s not supported on platforms other than Windows 10 and 11

After testing FireCMD, I can say that it’s well worth trying if you’re looking for a competent terminal for Windows.

This app surprised me with its features, including command auto-completion, full HTML and CSS support, and even Unicode support.

The auto-completion feature stood out, offering users a way to reduce time spent writing commands.

As in the case of Windows Terminal, FireCMD allows you to open multiple tabs in the same window.

With this software, you can open multiple command-line or console applications, and the impact on the system is negligible.

Pros:

Amazingly-useful autocomplete for any command

Allows users to create up to 500 aliases

Has a free trial version available

Cons:

This terminal isn’t free

Sometimes, multiple tabs can cause your PC to slow down

MobaXterm has a fantastic range of features and support capabilities.

This app fully supports SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC, XDMCP, FTP, SFTP, and Serial sessions. This makes it one of the most versatile terminal apps.

What made it stand out from the crowd even more was its SFTP browser. This handy little tool appears on the left sidebar whenever you log into a remote SSH server.

You can navigate your database quickly and explore your data set more efficiently.

The SSH tunnels manager also streamlines the process by allowing you to perform port forwarding with ease.

Pros:

High-speed processing of commands

Quick and easy to download and use the app

Includes support for SSH, Telnet, etc.

It’s easy to manage SSH connections and download files

Cons:

The user interface can be a bit old-school

Some users reported issues when the connection was closed

ZOC Terminal is another contender for the best Terminal for Windows.

This professional terminal emulation software works perfectly both on Windows and macOS.

Besides its versatility, ZOC contains various features that make it reliable when connecting to hosts and mainframes via Secure Shell, Telnet, and others.

Its well-designed and user-friendly interface made it stand out from the crowd.

Furthermore, you can customize your experience.

This terminal also offers a powerful scripting language and automatically triggers actions based on received or typed text.

Pros:

It can be customized in a variety of ways

Includes a varied and powerful scripting capability

Allows tabs to be created for more efficiency

Cons:

This software isn’t free

The interface design might not be for everyone

Cmder has convinced me that it’s an excellent portable terminal for Windows.

This lightweight Terminal for Windows acts like a console emulator, providing a Unix-like environment.

This can be extremely useful for people accustomed to the Unix environment and offers excellent capabilities.

You can carry aliases, settings, or history anywhere you’d like.

This feature makes Cmder ideal for USB sticks or other storage mediums, including the cloud.

Even though it doesn’t offer the same range of capabilities as the previously-mentioned software, it’s still a great choice.

Pros:

Built upon the ConEmu console emulator

It can be used as a portable terminal

Includes a built-in Quake-style drop-down

Fully compatible with command-line applications

Cons:

It’s harder to configure than the previous software options

The large number of options can make it hard to find what you need

The software isn’t free

After testing the ConEmu software, I concluded that it’s an advanced console with the capacity to run any shell you want.

The element that makes it stand out is its capacity for deep integration.

Even though it’s not as powerful as a stand-alone app, it’s great when used with Far Manager.

The fact that ConEmu fully supports Cygwin and MSYS makes it a valuable addition to your software stack.

As with other options, ConEmu is open-source and can be used on portable storage devices.

This means you can store it on a USB device and take it with you no matter where you go.

Pros:

Offers full support for Cygwin and MSYS

Feature-rich build with a large number of options

build with a large number of options It can be used on a portable storage

Open-source

Cons:

It can be complex to use, especially for beginners

to use, especially for beginners It doesn’t support WSL natively

It doesn’t have a tab structure

Putty is a free and open-source terminal emulator with many capabilities.

This app supports several network protocols, including SCP, SSH, Telnet, rlogin, and raw socket connections.

What stood out during my testing was its ability to control SSH encryption keys and protocol versions completely.

This streamlines the process of using any terminal and ensures faster results.

Pros:

Fully supports SSH, Telnet, and serial connections

It can be opened and reacts very fast

Supports right-click mode for pasting commands

Free and open-source

Cons:

Certificates need to be converted to a PuTTY format for authentication

Might disconnect in between sessions

Termius is another excellent Windows terminal app that offers great SSH support. This ensures that you can manage multiple DevOps and engineering teams easily.

One element that made it pop from the many apps I tested is its ability to save time.

It does this by removing the requirement to re-enter IP addresses, ports, usernames, and even passwords.

The design of this software was made with UNIX and Linux servers in mind.

It offers cross-platform support for even more efficient usage and can be run multiple times simultaneously.

Pros:

Perfectly designed to work on UNIX and Linux server management

Provides remote services

Offers cross-platform support

Support for multiple sessions

Cons:

A bit too pricey compared to other apps

It can be slow on older devices

Mintty is another excellent option if you’re looking for a Windows terminal. It acts as a terminal emulator and provides full support for Xterm emulation.

Mintty ensures that its comprehensive character encoding support will aid your work.

Even though it’s not as complex as other options on the list, it still impressed me.

This was due to its full support for 256 colors and True-Color.

The user-friendly interface also sums up this app perfectly.

Pros:

Support for Cygwin and MSYS

Good documentation provided

provided Fully supports multiple sessions

User-friendly UI

Great support for scrolling in terminal apps

Cons:

No multiple tabs support is included

Limited compatibility with Windows

It can be buggy sometimes

Git Bash Terminal also provides you with a Unix-style command line for Windows.

This will suit you if you’re accustomed to the Unix environment.

It can automate manual tasks with scripts you created.

Even though it’s not as competent as other options, it still provides users with a suitable terminal.

Furthermore, you can use the well-known drag-and-drop process to extract URLs from folders.

Pros:

Perfectly compatible with all UNIX commands

It allows for folders to be dragged and dropped for URL extraction

Cons:

Some users might see the interface as confusing

How I Chose the Best Terminal for Windows

I chose software that has a streamlined installation process. I ensured that the interface was user-friendly and customizable. I tested the program’s functionality by running various commands inside the terminals. I checked if the app could handle large outputs or intensive tasks without crashing the system or lagging. I paid attention to the compatibility of the apps with different shells and command-line tools.

Software Installation Interface Functionality Performance Compatibility Windows Terminal Quick and straightforward 5/5 Versatile terminal capabilities 5/5 Compatible with various systems FireCMD Simple and user-friendly 5/5 Feature-rich command prompt 4/5 Compatible with Windows MobaXterm Quick installation process 4/5 Comprehensive set of tools 5/5 Cross-platform compatibility ZOC Terminal Straightforward installation 3/5 Extensive scripting and automation 4/5 Multi-platform compatibility Cmder Easy installation 2/5 Enhanced console emulator 3/5 Compatible with Windows ConEmu Quick and easy setup 3/5 Tabbed interface, extensive features 3/5 Compatible with Windows Putty Simple and straightforward 2/5 Standard terminal functionality 2/5 Cross-platform compatibility Terminus Quick installation process 5/5 Emphasizes on modern features 4/5 Cross-platform compatibility Mintty Quick and straightforward 2/5 Fast and efficient terminal 3/5 Compatible with Windows Git Bash Terminal Included with Git installation 2/5 Git command line functionality 4/5 Compatible with Windows and Git

How To Use the Best Terminal for Windows

Right-click Start and choose Terminal (Admin) from the list. Accept the User Account Control message by clicking Yes. Click the arrow next to the + sign to configure and customize the terminal. To access the app’s configuration, click the same arrow as above and choose Settings. Press Ctrl + Shift + P to open the Command Pallete.

Now you’re much closer to finding the best terminal for Windows! I’m curious about which option you chose from the list, so feel free to share this information in the comments below.