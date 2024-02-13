Best Slideshare Downloader: 6 Effective Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best Slideshare downloader? You’re in the right place.

Any professional or student can benefit from accessing Slideshare presentations offline for learning, reference, or sharing. But which tools will make the process simpler?

I’ve researched some that are user-friendly and listed my top picks below.

Best Slideshare Downloader Software

Below are some of the best slideshare downloader software with pros and cons:

SlideShare Downloader stands out among users’ top choices due to its simplicity and efficiency. It has a user-friendly interface, to ease the process of downloading SlideShare presentations.

It ensures that the layout and quality of the slides remain intact, preserving the integrity of the content.

That’s not all.

This tool allows you to pick the slides you want to extract allowing you to focus on the most important information you are looking for.

Pros

Supports unlimited downloads

It’s free to use

You can use it on mobile devices

It preserves the original format of presentations

Con

Ads interference

Get SlideShare Downloader

Save SlideShare is another popular option for downloading presentations from SlideShare. This platform lets you download presentations in any format with ease.

It extracts content faster in less than 15 seconds because it doesn’t ask you to select items like SlideShare Downloader.

Pros

It takes less than 15 seconds to download content.

It doesn’t require sign-up

Save SlideShare downloads long presentations faster

Con

It has ads

Get Save SlideShare

Downloader.Is stands out by offering convenience and accessibility. Also, you can use the web app or download it on your device.

What I loved most about this tool compared to others is you can download presentations in both PDF and PPT formats.

Pros

It’s free

Doesn’t require signing in.

Faster downloads in 20 seconds.

You can extract content in PDF and PPT formats.

Con

It has Ads

Get Downloader.Is

This versatile tool offers users the capability to download presentations in PPT/PPTX and PDF, enhancing flexibility and accessibility for a diverse range of users.

Furthermore, its support extends beyond traditional desktop usage, as it is compatible with various operating systems, including Android.

Also, this tool stands out because you can extract Pinterest photos and videos and TikTok apart from just downloading slides.

Pros

Fast downloads in less than a minute.

Compatible with smartphones and tablets.

Free to use.

User-friendly interface.

Cons

Includes ads

Get Experts PHP

Mathexact is a versatile downloader tool that supports downloading presentations from various online platforms, including SlideShare. It can convert your content to PPT format, taking only seconds to complete.

This efficient tool allows users to download in PDF format as well, ensuring versatility in accessing and sharing content.

Apart from extracting slides online, this tool can also help you to:

Count words, characters, spaces, and new lines.

Eliminate duplicate lines online.

Create strong passwords.

Pros

No installation is needed.

Free to use.

High-quality PDFs.

No registration is required.

Con

It takes time to start downloading

Get Mathexact

islideshare.com is another tool that allows users to download PPT, PDF Files, and images.

You can easily extract any presentation files without the hassle of creating an account or logging in. Plus, all the PPT files are of high quality.

One of the most amazing features I love about this tool is its ability to extract all slides as PPT/pptx or as PDF (HD). Also, it supports downloading of selected slides as ZIP or PDF.

Pros

Quality downloads

No logins

Supports multiple and selected downloads

Cons

It runs ads all over

Get iSlideShare

How to Download from Slideshare

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download Slideshares using SlideShare downloader:

Go to the Slideshare website and identify the slide you want to download. Copy the link. Head to the SlideShare Downloader website and paste the link, then click download.

Select the presentation you want, pick a format of your choice then tap the download button.

The download will start automatically. Go to your device and access the presentation in the downloads folder.

Download Any SlideShare Presentation

To access and download SlideShare presentations easily, make use of the tools above.

The best SlideShare downloader will help you access slides online and on the go, hence increasing your productivity.