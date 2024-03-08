Best Rutube Downloader: 5 Apps for Unmatched Speed

Reading time icon 5 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Vladimir Popescu 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

best rutube dowmnloader

Looking for the best Rutube downloader for your needs? There are plenty of available options, but only a few deliver on their promises. So, I singled out five of the most efficient software options.

To pick them, I tested over 20 apps that claimed this capacity. Here are the front runners:

1. YT Saver

yt saver interface

YT Saver is my top app for downloading Rutube content with speed, efficiency, and easy access to all options.

yt saver downloads

This software allows you to save your favorite videos from the platform locally. That way, you can rewatch them without an active internet connection.

yt saver added shortcut

The software can download content with various resolutions, up to 4K and 8K quality.

Moreover, its simple yet modern design ensures easy access to all options. The download process is pretty straightforward.

ytsaver rutube opened

The app will automatically add the clip to the Downloaded tab as soon as it’s saved.

Pros:

  • Supports over 10,000 platforms
  • Can convert video to over 20 formats
  • Fast download speeds
  • Simple user interface
  • Video-cutting features included

Cons:

  • The Crop option only works on YouTube
  • It doesn’t have a mobile app

Get YT Saver

2. 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader interface

4K Video Downloader is my second pick for the best Rutube downloader, as it offers impressive features and high-quality downloads.

4K Video Downloader downloads

The software is well-known for its ability to quickly download content including MP4 and MP3 files.

What makes it stand out is its capacity to save 3D and 360-degree videos.

4K Video Downloader quality

Moreover, the app can download videos with captions or subtitles.

4K Video Downloader connection

The software’s interface is well-designed, and all the options are easily accessible. This ensures anybody can use the app and get the best results.

Pros:

  • Downloads 4K and 360-degree videos
  • It can be used on Linux, Mac, and Windows
  • It supports a great set of formats
  • Downloads from a multitude of platforms
  • Downloads can include captions

Cons:

  • There are some limits on downloading playlists
  • Playlists can’t be downloaded with subtitles

Get 4K Video Downloader

3. SnapDownloader

SnapDownloader interface

SnapDownloader is another powerful app for downloading Rutube content.

SnapDownloader downloading

This versatile tool can save audio and video content from over 900 websites.

SnapDownloader translation

Furthermore, you can use it to save entire playlists. This simplifies the download process, especially for people who want to watch many videos offline.

SnapDownloader browser

You can download up to 15 clips simultaneously.

SnapDownloader downloads

SnapDownloader has a well-rounded design with clear menus, making it easy to navigate and use. Furthermore, its performance made it worthy of occupying the third spot on my list.

Pros:

  • You can download content from over 900+ websites
  • It can save entire playlists
  • It can perform batch downloads with up to 15 videos
  • Can set specific times to download in advance
  • Converts videos to seven output formats

Cons:

  • It’s not compatible with iOS or Android
  • The macOS version has reportedly been buggy

Get SnapDownloader

4. ByClick Downloader

ByClick Downloader interface

ByClick Downloader is a well-known Rutube downloader with a great set of features.

ByClick Downloader format

It can save videos in various formats, such as MP4, HD, AVI, and MP3. This ensures you can extract audio from them, create customized playlists, and be prepared for offline content watching at all times on any compatible device.

ByClick Downloader quality

This app can save you time and energy by allowing you to download entire Rutube and YouTube playlists or channel content.

ByClick Downloader download speed

ByClick Downloader has a user-friendly interface, making the software’s options easily accessible. Although its performance isn’t as excellent as the previous options in the list, it still provides a helpful download companion.

Pros:

  • It can download videos in HD, MP3, MP4, and AVI
  • It can save entire YouTube playlists and Channels
  • High-quality video output
  • User-friendly and simple interface

Cons:

  • Some popular streaming services have limited functionality
  • Occasional download speed issues

Get ByClick Downloader

5. iTubeGo

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader interface

iTubeGo is a powerful software that enables you to download high-resolution videos from Rutube.

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader downloaded

The app supports various formats and can save content from over 10,000 platforms.

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader shortcuts

You can download videos in various quality levels, starting with 240p and up to 8K. This makes it sound even for users with high expectations.

iTubeGo YouTube Downloader converter

Like similar tools, iTubeGo also lets you save entire playlists from websites. Furthermore, the download includes annotations and subtitles.

Pros:

  • Offers support for a variety of platforms
  • The quality of the downloaded video replicates that of the source
  • Enables you to perform batch and playlist downloads
  • Includes a great set of control tools

Cons:

  • Some of the format names might be confusing to users
  • The free trial is limited
  • It doesn’t have a browser extension

Get iTubeGo

How To Download From Rutube

  1. Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.YT Saver interface
  2. Click the Online tab.YT Saver Online Tab
  3. Click the + icon and type the Rutube web address and name.ytsaver adding shortcut
  4. Click the Rutube entry, navigate to the target video, and click the yellow Download button.ytsaver rutube opened
  5. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.ytsaver downloaded

If the content is protected by copyright, downloading without consent could be considered illegal. Like on other platforms, downloading content from Rutube is protected by the terms of service and copyright laws.

It might be legal if the content is licensed under Creative Commons or the copyright owner has allowed permission. For the best results and to avoid any issues, check the platform’s specific terms of service.

Today’s guide covered the best Rutube downloader apps on the market. After exploring the details of my research, you can choose the one that best fits your needs.

More about the topics: Video downloader

Vladimir Popescu

Vladimir Popescu Shield

Windows Expert

With an innate fascination for research, and the capacity to synthetize complex information, Vladimir has been a Windows Expert for 10+ years.