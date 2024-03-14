Best NBC Downloader: Top 6 Tried and Tested Solutions

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you looking for the best NBC downloader to help you watch the TV network’s videos offline? You came to the right place, then.

To create this guide, I tested dozens of tools to ensure they work. Some promised to help download NBC content but failed to deliver on that promise. I hand-picked six efficient apps and covered their pros and cons, so you can choose the one that suits you best.

My pick for the best NBC downloader is YT Saver. This program lets you save clips from over 10,000 websites.

Once you get it up and running, you can add NBC’s website to its homepage for quick access. This is possible thanks to YT Saver’s built-in browser. The Download button will appear in the lower-right corner of every NBC video you open. Alternatively, you can paste the video link into the appropriate field.

As far as resolution goes, you can download high-resolution content of up to 8k. For audio, the quality ranges between 64Kbps to 320Kbps.

Before even downloading a video, you can select the output format. The supported formats include MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV.

Pros:

Supports dozens of audio and video formats

Easy to use

It has a built-in browser

Fast video download speeds

Cons:

Limited free trial

No free version

2. Allavsoft Allavsoft is a great downloader app for Windows and Mac. You can use it for platforms such as Vimeo, Udemy, BBC, and of course, NBC. The app’s interface is slightly outdated but easy to navigate. More importantly, Allavsoft offers various download options to help you get the highest-quality videos from NBC. It supports various video formats, including AVI, MPEG, WMV, and MP4. Next, supported video resolutions range from 240p to 2160p. And you can save multiple clips at once. Besides that, Allavsoft works as a converter. So, you can change your NBC video to any supported format, i.e., AVI, MP4, and MPEG. What I also like about this NBC downloader is that it has various handy features. For example, you can set the program to shut down after it downloads all your videos. You can also select the preferred subtitle language. While not essential, these settings help you get the most out of Allavsoft. Pros: User-friendly interface

Supports high-resolution video downloads

You can download seven videos at once Cons: Not a free app

The next candidate for the best NBC downloader is Aqua Clip, a downloadable app. It works with over 1,000 websites, including NBC, NBC Sports, and NBC News.

After downloading the app, you can easily find your favorite NBC videos. The app homepage features a search bar where you can paste your video link.

Alternatively, you can use the Fast Download button, which appears in the lower-right corner of downloadable videos.

When it comes to formats, Aqua Clip supports MP3 and MP4. The quality of MP3 files goes from 128Kbps to 320Kbps, while MP4 files can have a resolution of up to 8k.

Moreover, you can enable subtitle downloads, and save six videos simultaneously.

Pros:

Supports video resolution of up to 8k

Fast Download enables one-click downloads

Free trial available

Cons:

The app isn’t free

Keepvid is known as one of the top YouTube downloaders. Moreover, the platform’s library of supported sites is impressive. Besides NBC, Keepvid lets you download videos from over 1,000 other platforms, including Roku and Amazon Prime.

What I like about it is that it doesn’t require any installation. It’s a browser-based tool. So, after pasting the link of the NBC clip, all you have to do is wait for Keepvid to download it.

The online tool also separates downloads into video, audio, and subtitle files.

Additionally, where possible, Keepvid provides different video resolutions ranging from 244p to 1080p.

Lastly, this is a free NBC downloader. As a result, the download times are often long.

Pros:

Free online tool

Lets you download audio and video separately

Supports different video resolutions

Cons:

Slow download times

Has annoying ads and popups

Some video links are broken

PasteDownload is an online tool for downloading NBC videos. It works as the name suggests – you paste the URL of your video and hit the download button.

What I like about this tool is that it displays the video thumbnail and title on one side of the screen, ensuring it retrieved the right one. On the right side, you can see the details, including the size, type, and quality.

I was also impressed with the download speed. Unlike other free downloaders, PasteDownload starts working right after finding the video.

Pros:

Easy to use

No download limits

Free tool

Cons:

You can’t download multiple videos at once

Another online tool that allows you to download NBC videos is YouTube 4K Downloader. Much like other similar online options, it’s quite easy to use. All you need is a video link. Once it retrieves it, it’s ready for download.

What’s different about YouTube 4K Downloader is that it lets you choose a video quality. The available options range from 270p to 1080p.

You can also choose whether you want to download an audio file only or a video without audio.

And if you want to save NBC clips in a single click, you can do that using the tool’s browser extension. It works with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Pros:

Easy to use

Online video downloader

A free solution

Cons:

It doesn’t support simultaneous downloads

How To Download From NBC

In this section, I’ll show you how to download videos from NBC using YT Saver.

Follow the steps below:

Visit the YT Saver website and click the Free Download button to download the program.

Once downloaded, install it on your machine. Copy the URL for the NBC video you want to save. Open the program, and from the Downloading tab, select the Paste URL button. Also, don’t forget to select the conversion format. To do that, click the default format on the right, and change it to another one if needed.

Click Download to get your video. You’ll see it in the Downloaded tab when it’s done.



That’s all!

Is It Legal To Download From NBC?

Yes, it’s legal to download from NBC as long as you save the content to the devices on which you’re using its services. You should also comply with the network’s Terms of Service. The downloaded content is intended for personal use only.

According to NBC’s content TOS:

To the extent the NBCUniversal Services make Content available for download, we grant you the right to download such Content onto the device on which you use the NBCUniversal Services in compliance with these TOS.

We strongly discourage you from using NBC’s content commercially and sharing it on social media and other platforms.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect the intellectual property rights of content creators and service providers. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools are aimed at informing our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the terms of service of the respective platforms and to respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and for any infringement of intellectual property rights.

YT Saver offers an easy way to save NBC content and, in my opinion, holds the title of the best NBC downloader.

Other solutions discussed in this article are also worth a try and can help you watch your favorite shows offline. Which one you’ll choose depends on your preferences.