Best Legal AI: 9 Comprehensive Services

Using the best legal AI can save you time while streamlining every aspect of your legal life.

I’ve scoured the web to find the best tools for legal activities. I chose 9 of them for my list, and I’ll show you why I picked them and how they can help you.

LegalRobot is an AI-powered platform set to revolutionize how you deal with legal documents.

This powerful app uses its AI algorithms to automate the process of contract drafting and document analysis. You can use this element to your advantage and customize legal documents to suit your needs.

What impressed me was LegalRobot’s capacity to translate complex legalese language into plain English. This feature ensures that you’ll always understand what the legal documents are saying, the implications of signing, etc.

You can throw various legal docs at LegalRobot, as it can handle contracts, agreements, and even privacy policies and terms of service.

To streamline the process of legal document analysis, the application also offers access to a set of pre-built templates.

Pros

The interface is user-friendly and easy to navigate

Uses AI to help you understand and draft legal documents

Includes document analysis features, automating contract drafting, etc.

It can perform various legal tasks such as searching, reviewing, summarizing, etc.

Cons

Might not cover all the cases and jurisdictions

May need to be updated with the latest developments in law

DoNotPay is another AI-powered platform that can help you with legal issues, and it is specifically designed for consumers.

The tool’s creation is based on the idea that consumers should be able to fight legally against corporations, protect their privacy, and navigate the complicated roads of bureaucracy.

DoNotPay, as the name suggests, helps you deal with legal payment responsibilities in a few minutes. It allows you to cancel subscriptions, deal with customer service issues, fight parking tickets, and help you with legal paperwork, all from the same app.

The app lets you create fake credit cards to sign up for free trials without being exposed to payment risks.

It can even create fake phone numbers, so you can always avoid spam callers, no matter what services you use.

Pros

Includes a variety of features like appealing parking tickets, getting refunds for orders, and drafting various legal documents

It can generate a fake credit card to sign up for free trials without risking getting charged

It can generate virtual and fake phone numbers to deal with spam callers

Cons

Users reported some limitations with the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) analysis

There might be issues when dealing with risks in complex contracts

Latch is a next-generation contract assistant stored inside your Microsoft Word app. This tool makes critical risks in your agreements stand out instantly, making any contract simple to read and evaluate.

It also includes a feature that uses a plain English checklist to evaluate the documents and give you an easy-to-read overview.

This powerful app can generate new redline language while keeping the legalese included as much as needed.

Users can customize how the app reacts by modifying the language through comments. Furthermore, a built-in instant summarization feature is also included letting you explore a variety of legal documents in a fraction of the time.

Latch is powered by GPT-4 and has scored in the 90th percentile of test takes in a simulated bar exam and 163 on LSAT, so you can be sure the information is correct.

Pros

Integrates perfectly with Microsoft Word, making it easy to use

Analyzes agreements and shows you the key risks

It can assemble simple checklists with plain language

You can generate redline language that preservers the counterparty’s language

Can generate summaries of agreements

Cons

It’s a new tool, so it might have some occasional glitches

The Checklist and Clause features require a short implementation process

Lawgeex is a powerful AI-based contract management software.

It uses patented AI technology to review and redline legal documents based on your chosen policies. Lawgeex’s capacity to understand the contractual context and your position made it stand out.

The app takes its capabilities even further, as Lawgeex can redline contracts and negotiate with the opposition. This is the action an attorney would take, but the app does it faster and more accurately.

Lawgeex has various useful features, including AI Contract Review, Version Control, and an Advanced Search engine.

The tool was designed for enterprises and SMEs and offers fantastic features that work perfectly on any Windows device.

Pros

Uses AI to create advanced competitive insights and predictive analytics

Includes comprehensive information on judges, parties, and legal trends

It has a high level of accuracy in spotting risks in business contracts

Cons

Requires a subscription to access the complete set of features

It might not cover all the cases and jurisdictions users might need

CSDisco is another useful AI-powered app that you can use to improve the outcome of any legal situation.

This app includes powerful AI and analytics that speed up the process of analyzing cases and providing a comprehensive solution.

CSDisco can quickly include or exclude documents based on their tags, customize your production’s metadata, and improve your production speed using the previously set configurations.

You can also create various folders, which ensures a better organization of your important legal documents. This app provides everything a legal team needs to streamline their legal process.

Pros

It can be used for e-discovery review, production, document management, etc.

Its interface is easy to navigate and user-friendly

Provides in-depth metrics that oversee the progress of users

It can handle cases with thousands of pages

Cons

The functionality can be improved by adding features for specific professions

Lex Machina is an AI legal analytics platform that provides legal companies with insights into law firms. This, in turn, enables you to create comprehensive strategies and win cases.

The app uses patented AI technology to analyze and redline legal documents based on the company’s policies.

One feature that stood out was the Case List Analyzer, which helps you find all the cases similar to yours with incredible detail. You can manage these by using practice-specific filters and tags.

You also get a unique feature called Quick Tools, which instantly compares judges, parties, and law firms. Furthermore, Lex Machina can create winning motions and explore the patent of portfolios, expert witnesses, etc.

All the data the app collects is stored, cleaned, and enhanced by built-in machine learning and in-house legal experts.

Pros

It includes a comprehensive case law, statutes, treatises, etc.

It checks citations to verify if any statutes have been overruled, modified, or reversed

Customizable search with filters for cases and statutes

Uses advanced AI to provide competitive insights and predictive analytics

Cons

It might be too expensive for some users

Westlaw Edge is a comprehensive legal research platform employing AI to improve its capabilities. This app streamlines the process of complex legal research tasks, improving efficiency.

The software uses unique features like intelligent document analysis, a robust legal search engine, and the capacity to analyze litigations.

The feature called Quick Check helps you by analyzing a brief in a few minutes, identifying any bad law, and also evidentiates any other relevant information.

Another valuable feature is the KeyCite Overruling Risk, which informs you if a point of law has been undermined. Westlaw Edge also includes a Statutes Compare & Regulations Compare. This handy feature can compare any two versions of a statute or regulation.

Pros

Includes a wide range of case law, statutes, and secondary sources

Can identify the status of statutes (overruled, modified, reversed, repealed)

You can use filters to search specific sections of cases

Cons

It is considered expensive by some users

Doesn’t include integrations with any other software

Casetext includes a revolutionary AI legal assistant called CoCounsel, which offers various services. These include legal research, document review, deposition preparation, and contract analysis.

CoCounsel uses the powerful GPT-4 model to create fast and reliable reports and, thus, results as well.

Having the tool identify any critical documents in contract databases is easy. The same principle applies to discovering essential information in long legal documents, which increases precision and reduces overall costs.

CoCounsel can also automate the contract revision process by identifying relevant clauses, risks, and conflicts. After this process is completed, the app recommends revisions.

Pros

Affordable compared to other legal research platforms

The software is easy to set up and use

Users praise the CARA search feature as being very effective

Cons

Some users reported issues with customer service

There have been some concerns about the legal practices of the company

Superlegal is an AI-powered contract negotiation software that improves efficiency and helps you process contracts.

With this service, your contracts will be resolved within 24 hours, allowing you to improve your closing rates and providing a shorter deal cycle at the same time.

Superlegal has many valuable features like contract drafting, data extraction, and a client portal, and it can also track the completion of relevant tasks.

This helpful app can replace a legal partner at only a fraction of the cost of a lawyer. This makes it a viable AI software option for any business seeking to improve the efficiency of contract processing.

Pros

Provides a light-touch NLP solution for analyzing contracts quickly

It’s very cost-effective for small businesses

Cons

The Lite version of the contract review might not be sufficient

Domain Expertise

The AI should be designed and trained by professionals with expertise in the legal domain and even with a specialty for some instances.

This ensures that whichever tool you choose, the AI can understand the details of legal language and provide on-point assistance.

Quality Data

The dataset the AI uses must be built out of high-quality information. This is crucial for the AI to be able to process your requests and provide you with predictions.

Usability

The tool’s interface must be user-friendly and allow quick access to options. Having the menus designed properly helps with efficiency, but it also has implications in terms of the user’s level of proficiency in this environment.

Customization and Scalability

Any tool you choose must have the capacity for customization. This ensures that your company can tailor the services to their needs.

Furthermore, scalability is another crucial aspect, as being able to scale up your software together with your company is paramount.

Compliance and Security

Legal AI solutions have to take regulatory standards into account. Additionally, the software requires robust security measures to protect stored data from third-party apps and attacks.

Integration with Existing Systems

The legal AI tool must also integrate with the existing systems in your practice to ensure a smooth workflow.

