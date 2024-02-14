Best Legal AI: 9 Comprehensive Services
Using the best legal AI can save you time while streamlining every aspect of your legal life.
I’ve scoured the web to find the best tools for legal activities. I chose 9 of them for my list, and I’ll show you why I picked them and how they can help you.
1. LegalRobot
LegalRobot is an AI-powered platform set to revolutionize how you deal with legal documents.
This powerful app uses its AI algorithms to automate the process of contract drafting and document analysis. You can use this element to your advantage and customize legal documents to suit your needs.
What impressed me was LegalRobot’s capacity to translate complex legalese language into plain English. This feature ensures that you’ll always understand what the legal documents are saying, the implications of signing, etc.
You can throw various legal docs at LegalRobot, as it can handle contracts, agreements, and even privacy policies and terms of service.
To streamline the process of legal document analysis, the application also offers access to a set of pre-built templates.
Pros
- The interface is user-friendly and easy to navigate
- Uses AI to help you understand and draft legal documents
- Includes document analysis features, automating contract drafting, etc.
- It can perform various legal tasks such as searching, reviewing, summarizing, etc.
Cons
- Might not cover all the cases and jurisdictions
- May need to be updated with the latest developments in law
2. DoNotPay
DoNotPay is another AI-powered platform that can help you with legal issues, and it is specifically designed for consumers.
The tool’s creation is based on the idea that consumers should be able to fight legally against corporations, protect their privacy, and navigate the complicated roads of bureaucracy.
DoNotPay, as the name suggests, helps you deal with legal payment responsibilities in a few minutes. It allows you to cancel subscriptions, deal with customer service issues, fight parking tickets, and help you with legal paperwork, all from the same app.
The app lets you create fake credit cards to sign up for free trials without being exposed to payment risks.
It can even create fake phone numbers, so you can always avoid spam callers, no matter what services you use.
Pros
- Includes a variety of features like appealing parking tickets, getting refunds for orders, and drafting various legal documents
- It can generate a fake credit card to sign up for free trials without risking getting charged
- It can generate virtual and fake phone numbers to deal with spam callers
Cons
- Users reported some limitations with the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) analysis
- There might be issues when dealing with risks in complex contracts
3. Latch
Latch is a next-generation contract assistant stored inside your Microsoft Word app. This tool makes critical risks in your agreements stand out instantly, making any contract simple to read and evaluate.
It also includes a feature that uses a plain English checklist to evaluate the documents and give you an easy-to-read overview.
This powerful app can generate new redline language while keeping the legalese included as much as needed.
Users can customize how the app reacts by modifying the language through comments. Furthermore, a built-in instant summarization feature is also included letting you explore a variety of legal documents in a fraction of the time.
Latch is powered by GPT-4 and has scored in the 90th percentile of test takes in a simulated bar exam and 163 on LSAT, so you can be sure the information is correct.
Pros
- Integrates perfectly with Microsoft Word, making it easy to use
- Analyzes agreements and shows you the key risks
- It can assemble simple checklists with plain language
- You can generate redline language that preservers the counterparty’s language
- Can generate summaries of agreements
Cons
- It’s a new tool, so it might have some occasional glitches
- The Checklist and Clause features require a short implementation process
4. Lawgeex
Lawgeex is a powerful AI-based contract management software.
It uses patented AI technology to review and redline legal documents based on your chosen policies. Lawgeex’s capacity to understand the contractual context and your position made it stand out.
The app takes its capabilities even further, as Lawgeex can redline contracts and negotiate with the opposition. This is the action an attorney would take, but the app does it faster and more accurately.
Lawgeex has various useful features, including AI Contract Review, Version Control, and an Advanced Search engine.
The tool was designed for enterprises and SMEs and offers fantastic features that work perfectly on any Windows device.
Pros
- Uses AI to create advanced competitive insights and predictive analytics
- Includes comprehensive information on judges, parties, and legal trends
- It has a high level of accuracy in spotting risks in business contracts
Cons
- Requires a subscription to access the complete set of features
- It might not cover all the cases and jurisdictions users might need
5. CSDisco
CSDisco is another useful AI-powered app that you can use to improve the outcome of any legal situation.
This app includes powerful AI and analytics that speed up the process of analyzing cases and providing a comprehensive solution.
CSDisco can quickly include or exclude documents based on their tags, customize your production’s metadata, and improve your production speed using the previously set configurations.
You can also create various folders, which ensures a better organization of your important legal documents. This app provides everything a legal team needs to streamline their legal process.
Pros
- It can be used for e-discovery review, production, document management, etc.
- Its interface is easy to navigate and user-friendly
- Provides in-depth metrics that oversee the progress of users
- It can handle cases with thousands of pages
Cons
- The functionality can be improved by adding features for specific professions
6. Lex Machina
Lex Machina is an AI legal analytics platform that provides legal companies with insights into law firms. This, in turn, enables you to create comprehensive strategies and win cases.
The app uses patented AI technology to analyze and redline legal documents based on the company’s policies.
One feature that stood out was the Case List Analyzer, which helps you find all the cases similar to yours with incredible detail. You can manage these by using practice-specific filters and tags.
You also get a unique feature called Quick Tools, which instantly compares judges, parties, and law firms. Furthermore, Lex Machina can create winning motions and explore the patent of portfolios, expert witnesses, etc.
All the data the app collects is stored, cleaned, and enhanced by built-in machine learning and in-house legal experts.
Pros
- It includes a comprehensive case law, statutes, treatises, etc.
- It checks citations to verify if any statutes have been overruled, modified, or reversed
- Customizable search with filters for cases and statutes
- Uses advanced AI to provide competitive insights and predictive analytics
Cons
- It might be too expensive for some users
7. Westlaw Edge
Westlaw Edge is a comprehensive legal research platform employing AI to improve its capabilities. This app streamlines the process of complex legal research tasks, improving efficiency.
The software uses unique features like intelligent document analysis, a robust legal search engine, and the capacity to analyze litigations.
The feature called Quick Check helps you by analyzing a brief in a few minutes, identifying any bad law, and also evidentiates any other relevant information.
Another valuable feature is the KeyCite Overruling Risk, which informs you if a point of law has been undermined. Westlaw Edge also includes a Statutes Compare & Regulations Compare. This handy feature can compare any two versions of a statute or regulation.
Pros
- Includes a wide range of case law, statutes, and secondary sources
- Can identify the status of statutes (overruled, modified, reversed, repealed)
- You can use filters to search specific sections of cases
Cons
- It is considered expensive by some users
- Doesn’t include integrations with any other software
8. Casetext
Casetext includes a revolutionary AI legal assistant called CoCounsel, which offers various services. These include legal research, document review, deposition preparation, and contract analysis.
CoCounsel uses the powerful GPT-4 model to create fast and reliable reports and, thus, results as well.
Having the tool identify any critical documents in contract databases is easy. The same principle applies to discovering essential information in long legal documents, which increases precision and reduces overall costs.
CoCounsel can also automate the contract revision process by identifying relevant clauses, risks, and conflicts. After this process is completed, the app recommends revisions.
Pros
- Affordable compared to other legal research platforms
- The software is easy to set up and use
- Users praise the CARA search feature as being very effective
Cons
- Some users reported issues with customer service
- There have been some concerns about the legal practices of the company
9. Superlegal
Superlegal is an AI-powered contract negotiation software that improves efficiency and helps you process contracts.
With this service, your contracts will be resolved within 24 hours, allowing you to improve your closing rates and providing a shorter deal cycle at the same time.
Superlegal has many valuable features like contract drafting, data extraction, and a client portal, and it can also track the completion of relevant tasks.
This helpful app can replace a legal partner at only a fraction of the cost of a lawyer. This makes it a viable AI software option for any business seeking to improve the efficiency of contract processing.
Pros
- Provides a light-touch NLP solution for analyzing contracts quickly
- It’s very cost-effective for small businesses
Cons
- The Lite version of the contract review might not be sufficient
What to Look for in the Best Legal AI Tools
Domain Expertise
The AI should be designed and trained by professionals with expertise in the legal domain and even with a specialty for some instances.
This ensures that whichever tool you choose, the AI can understand the details of legal language and provide on-point assistance.
Quality Data
The dataset the AI uses must be built out of high-quality information. This is crucial for the AI to be able to process your requests and provide you with predictions.
Usability
The tool’s interface must be user-friendly and allow quick access to options. Having the menus designed properly helps with efficiency, but it also has implications in terms of the user’s level of proficiency in this environment.
Customization and Scalability
Any tool you choose must have the capacity for customization. This ensures that your company can tailor the services to their needs.
Furthermore, scalability is another crucial aspect, as being able to scale up your software together with your company is paramount.
Compliance and Security
Legal AI solutions have to take regulatory standards into account. Additionally, the software requires robust security measures to protect stored data from third-party apps and attacks.
Integration with Existing Systems
The legal AI tool must also integrate with the existing systems in your practice to ensure a smooth workflow.
The Verdict: Best AI for Legal Activities
I gave you some of the best legal AI options, and each has its distinct features and functionality.
We discussed LegalRobot, an AI-driven platform created to draft legal documents, and DoNotPay, an AI-powered chatbot that handles legal issues.
We also covered Latch, an AI-powered legal practice management software, LawGeex, a platform for contract review, and CSDisco, a tool that automates legal processes.
We also explored Lex Machina, a platform for legal analytics, Westlaw Edge, for legal research, and Casetext, a legal research platform. To complete the list, I also included Superlegal, an AI-powered contract negotiation solution.
Each of these tools has pros and cons, and the best choice for you will depend on your legal needs. Trying out a few options before deciding is always a good idea.