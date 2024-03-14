Best Fox Downloader: 7 Reliable Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you looking for the best Fox downloader to save your favorite clips from Fox Sports or News? I tested more than ten such tools and identified the seven best ones.

In this article, I’ll introduce you to the most reliable options I’ve used. Let’s look at them one by one:

You can use YT Saver to download livestream content, video, and audio files from over 10,000+ websites. These include the Fox platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Twitter, Spotify, Twitch, and many more.

Moreover, it’s a desktop-based app and it’s straightforward to use. It allows you to save clips in several video resolutions such as 720P, 1080P, 4K, and 8K.

All you need to download a video from Fox is its URL. The app also works with multiple URLs at the same time.

Furthermore, it supports video conversion into different formats. This includes MP4, MOV, AAC, WAV, and others. Lastly, YT Saver has a built-in browser that offers direct access to Fox and one-click video download.

Pros:

Supports many video formats and qualities

Download an unlimited number of video playlists from streaming platforms

Excellent speed

It doesn’t compromise the quality of video files

It has a built-in web browser where you can access any of the streaming platforms

Cons:

It’s a paid app

Not available on mobile devices

Get YT Saver

2. 4K Video Downloader The second Fox downloader I’ll suggest in this post is the 4K Video Downloader. It’s available as both a desktop and Android app. It works with a lot of websites, including YouTube, Tumblr, Likee, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and others. Also, it supports downloading videos in MP4, MKV, FLV, 3GP, and other formats. Once you paste the URL to the video of your choice, you can save it in HD 720p, HD 1080p, 4K, and 8K resolutions. Furthermore, it has an excellent download speed. Also, it supports 360-degree video download for a mind-blowing VR experience. Pros: It features an in-built web browser

It supports multiple downloads

It can extract YouTube subtitles

It provides easy download management Cons: It’s not available on iOS

Exclusive features are hidden behind a paywall Get 4K Video Downloader

YMP4 is another great downloader for Fox videos. It’s a free web-based platform that supports different media formats.

With this tool, you can download in MP4 format and various video qualities from 144p to 2160p. After pasting the URL on the page, you’ll find all these options on the video download page.

Also, you can save clips from YouTube and convert them to audio files. In general, it’s one of the simplest downloaders available.

Pros:

It’s easy to use and completely free

Works on both desktop and mobile devices

It requires no registration or sign-up

Cons:

The website is filled with many ads

It doesn’t support 8K download quality

Get YMP4

Aqua Clip provides a smooth video download experience. It supports 1000+ platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, TED, and Dailymotion.

Its built-in browser lets you download Fox News and Fox Sports videos directly from their web pages within the app. Also, it supports multiple file formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, and FLV.

I found out that it can save clips in 720p, full HD, and 4K quality. Furthermore, it can manage multiple download tasks seamlessly.

Additionally, Aqua Clip can convert videos to MP3 audio files. It can also download 360-degree VR videos without compromising the download speed or quality.

Pros:

The downloader is available on both desktop and mobile devices

It has a simple interface design

It allows you to preview videos before downloading

It has a built-in web browser

The download speed is great

Cons:

It’s a paid software

Get Aqua Clip

WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory is one of the best downloaders for Fox News and Fox Sports videos. In addition to Fox, it works with 500+ websites, such as YouTube, Vimeo, CBS, and others.

This tool lets you download clips in 720p and HD resolutions in different formats. These include MP4, MKV, MOV, WMV, and AVI.

Even more, it converts embedded videos from various websites to local ones. It has excellent download speed and can handle multiple tasks.

If you prefer to listen to Fox News, this tool can convert news videos to audio files.

Pros:

Fast download speed

Preserves the original quality of video and audio files

It has an excellent interface design

Provides an ad-free experience

It can extract subtitles from videos

Cons:

It’s not available for mobile devices

It’s a paid app

Get WonderFox Free HD Video Converter Factory

BitDownloader is a web-based app for saving clips from websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. You can use this free video downloader for Fox Sports and Fox News. All you need is the video URL.

However, it’s very limited when it comes to resolutions and formats. These include 240p, 360p, 420p, and 720p in MP4 and WebM only.

Pros:

It’s completely free

It has limited ads compared to other web-based downloaders

Simple UI

It has a great download speed

It can be used on both desktop and mobile devices

Cons:

It can’t download videos in higher resolutions like HD, 4K, and others

It supports limited video formats

It doesn’t support multiple downloads

Get BitDownloader

iTube Studio is a desktop-based software considered one of the best Fox downloaders. It supports 10,000+ websites, including Fox News, YouTube, Vimeo, and more.

Additionally, it can transfer videos from desktop to mobile devices. The download speed is excellent, and it doesn’t compromise the quality of the video.

You can save Fox clips in their original quality with just the video URL. It provides multiple resolution options including 4K UHD, 4K, 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and more.

Also, it can handle multiple downloads and convert files into different video and audio formats. These include MP4, 3GP, AVI, MP3 and others.

Pros:

Fast download speed

It has a built-in web browser

It provides features to record videos such as live streams

Cons:

It’s not available for mobile devices

Most features are behind a paywall

Get iTube Studio

How To Download From Fox

Follow the steps outlined below to download Fox videos with YT Saver:

1. Go to YT Saver’s official website, download the software, and install it.

2. Search for the video you want to download and copy the URL from the address bar.

3. Click on the gear-like icon at the top-right corner of the screen to select your desired output quality and format.

4. Click on Paste URL at the top of the screen, and YT Saver will start analyzing the video for download.

5. To download from multiple URLs, click on the drop-down menu next to Paste URL and select Multiple URLs.

6. Paste the URLs in the box provided. After that, click on the Download button.

7.You’ll see the video in the Downloaded section once it’s complete.

Is It Legal To Download From Fox?

No, it’s not legal to download videos from Fox. According to the company’s Terms of Use:

“Except as provided in this Agreement or as explicitly allowed on the Company Services, you may not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, frame or deep-link, make available, or otherwise use any Content contained in the Company Services.”

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect the intellectual property rights of content creators and service providers. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools are aimed at informing our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the terms of service of the respective platforms and to respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and for any infringement of intellectual property rights.

So, now you should be able to pick your best Fox downloader. It’s important to remember that the video must be playing before copying the URL for download. Additionally, as some Fox videos are hosted on YouTube, you can utilize one of the downloaders featured in our YouTube downloaders roundup.