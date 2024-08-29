Best DS Emulator for Windows: Top 5 Picks for Old-School Gaming

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for the best Nintendo DS emulator? Reliving the golden age of handheld gaming on your PC has never been easier. To give you the best possible experience, I tested 20 leading apps and only included the top 5 in this list.

Let’s see what they offer!

Best DS Emulators for Windows

DeSmuME is one of the most reliable and feature-rich DS emulators for Windows.

Its robust engine ensures high compatibility with a vast library of DS games. It has some specific installation requirements, so explore the developer’s webpage for more details on how to set it up.

DeSmuME offers advanced features, including customizable controls, save states, and screen layout options.

It supports keyboard and gamepad inputs, allowing for a flexible gaming experience. The emulator also includes debugging tools, making it a favorite among developers and enthusiasts.

Pros

High game compatibility

Extensive customization options

Active development and updates

Supports cheat codes and ROM hacks

Built-in Wi-Fi emulation

Cons

It can be resource-intensive on older systems

Complex interface for beginners

Some games may have minor graphical glitches

Get DeSmuME

MelonDS is a newer entrant in the DS emulation scene but has quickly gained popularity due to its accuracy and performance.

This emulator balances accuracy and speed, making it an excellent choice for users with mid-range hardware. MelonDS boasts impressive Wi-Fi emulation capabilities, allowing users to experience multiplayer features in supported games.

Pros

Excellent emulation accuracy

Good performance on various hardware

Superior Wi-Fi and local multiplayer emulation

OpenGL renderer for improved graphics

Active development with frequent updates

Cons

Fewer configuration options compared to DeSmuME

Some advanced features are still in development

The user interface could be more intuitive

Get MelonDS

Despite its name suggesting Game Boy Advance emulation, NO$GBA (pronounced “No Cash GBA”) is also a capable DS emulator.

NO$GBA is known for being simple and lightweight, making it an ideal choice for older or less robust Windows systems. It offers good compatibility with commercial DS games and includes debugging features that are particularly useful for homebrew developers.

Pros

Lightweight and fast performance

Simple, easy-to-use interface

Good compatibility with commercial games

Excellent for homebrew development

Supports both GBA and DS games

Cons

Less frequent updates compared to other emulators

Limited advanced features

Graphics may not be as polished as other emulators

Get NO$GBA

4. RetroArch (with DeSmuME or melonDS cores)

RetroArch is a multi-system emulator that supports various gaming platforms, including the Nintendo DS, through its DeSmuME and melonDS cores.

This emulator frontend offers a unified interface for multiple systems, making it a great all-in-one solution for retro gaming enthusiasts. RetroArch’s extensive feature set includes netplay, achievements, and various video filters to enhance your gaming experience.

Pros

Supports multiple systems beyond DS

Extensive customization options

Built-in netplay for online multiplayer

Shader support for enhanced graphics

Regular updates and active community

Cons

Steeper learning curve for configuration

Can be overwhelming for casual users

Performance may vary depending on the core used

Get RetroArch

While Citra is primarily known as a 3DS emulator, it’s worth mentioning in the context of DS emulation due to its ability to play DS games that were re-released for the 3DS.

Citra offers high-resolution rendering, making DS games look better than ever on modern displays. While its DS game compatibility is limited to titles re-released for 3DS, it provides an excellent experience for those specific games.

Pros

High-resolution rendering

Excellent performance for supported games

Active development and frequent updates

Support for controller input

Screen layout customization

Cons

Limited DS game compatibility (only 3DS re-releases)

Requires more powerful hardware compared to dedicated DS emulators

Some features may be complex for casual users

Get Citra

Whether you prioritize accuracy, performance, or a wide range of features, you can find a DS emulator that meets your needs.

DeSmuME and MelonDS stand out for their comprehensive feature sets and active development. Next, we have NO$GBA, a low-impact choice for less powerful systems. RetroArch provides a useful multi-system solution, and DraStic brings its mobile emulation prowess to the Windows platform.

What is the best DS emulator for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!