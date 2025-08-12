Best Antivirus for Smart TVs (Android TV, Tizen, webOS, Roku)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Smart TVs have become entertainment hubs, but their internet connectivity also opens the door to malware and hacking risks. In fact, researchers have found ransomware targeting Android-based TVs and critical vulnerabilities in LG and Samsung TVs that could allow remote hijacking. To keep your TV safe, it’s important to use the right security software. This guide explores the best antivirus software for smart TVs – including free and paid options – with a focus on global availability and compatibility across Android TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, and Roku platforms. We’ll compare top options on malware protection, privacy features, parental controls, ease of installation, user interface, and performance impact.

Why You May Need Antivirus on a Smart TV

Like any internet-connected device, smart TVs are vulnerable to viruses, spyware, and other threats. Many smart TVs run modified Android OS or proprietary systems, which can still be exploited if not secured. For example, the FLocker ransomware infected Android TVs by locking the screen and stealing data. Smart TVs also store personal info (streaming app logins, payment data) that hackers might target. While platforms have some built-in security (e.g. Google Play Protect on Android, or Samsung’s Knox), a dedicated TV antivirus can add:

Malware & Virus Scanning: Real-time scanning of apps and files to catch viruses, trojans, and ransomware.

Real-time scanning of apps and files to catch viruses, trojans, and ransomware. Web Protection & Privacy: Blocking dangerous websites or phishing attempts to safeguard your data.

Blocking dangerous websites or phishing attempts to safeguard your data. Parental Controls: Options to block inappropriate content or limit app access for kids.

Options to block inappropriate content or limit app access for kids. Ease of Use: A TV-friendly interface controllable via remote, plus easy installation from the TV’s app store.

A TV-friendly interface controllable via remote, plus easy installation from the TV’s app store. Low Performance Impact: Optimized scanning that won’t slow down streaming or video playback.

Tip: Even if your TV’s OS doesn’t support third-party antivirus, you should keep its firmware up to date and use a secure network. Regular software updates fix vulnerabilities (many TVs only get 2–3 years of updates), and a strong Wi-Fi password or router security (VPN, network firewall) can help protect devices that can’t run antivirus apps.

Below, we break down the best antivirus options by platform and their features.

Best Antivirus for Android TV (Google TV)

Android TV (including Google TV devices and Android-based TV boxes) has the most antivirus options. You can install security apps directly from the Google Play Store on the TV, just like on an Android phone. The key is to choose apps optimized for TV interface (navigable with a remote) and compatible with Android TV OS – not all mobile antivirus apps will display or work properly on a TV. Here are the top choices:

ESET offers a dedicated Smart TV Security app built for Android TVs. It provides powerful antivirus scanning and runs efficiently in the background. ESET scans all apps and USB drives for malware in real time, and its Ransomware Shield can even block screen-locking malware. It’s easy to install from the TV’s Play Store and has an intuitive setup wizard for non-techy users. The interface is simple and remote-friendly. Key features include:

Real-time malware protection: Automatic scanning of new apps and updates, with over 100 million users protected worldwide. ESET uses advanced heuristics to catch known and emerging threats.

Automatic scanning of new apps and updates, with over 100 million users protected worldwide. ESET uses advanced heuristics to catch known and emerging threats. USB drive scanning: Any USB stick you plug in (to view photos or videos) gets scanned first, preventing infections from external media.

Any USB stick you plug in (to view photos or videos) gets scanned first, preventing infections from external media. Anti?phishing (Premium): Paid upgrade adds phishing protection to block fake or malicious websites if you browse the web on your TV. This safeguards your data and streaming logins from theft.

Paid upgrade adds phishing protection to block fake or malicious websites if you browse the web on your TV. This safeguards your data and streaming logins from theft. Ease of use: ESET is lightweight and updates its virus database automatically without slowing your TV. The app is designed for TVs, so navigation and notifications are very clear.

ESET is lightweight and updates its virus database automatically without slowing your TV. The app is designed for TVs, so navigation and notifications are very clear. Free vs Paid: The Free version includes antivirus, ransomware shield, auto-updates, and real-time scanning. Upgrading to Premium (around $15/year, often covering multiple devices) unlocks anti-phishing and scheduled scans. You get a 30-day free trial of premium features initially. Even with the free tier, you receive essential protection with no cost.

ESET is globally available via the Play Store and is well-regarded for its balance of strong protection with low resource use. User reviews on Google Play give it roughly 3.8 out of 5 stars (the moderate rating reflects that some features require payment after trial, but its protection quality is high). Overall, ESET Smart TV Security is one of the best choices for Android TV thanks to its TV-specific design and robust malware defense.

2. Dr.Web Security Space (Android TV)

Dr.Web is a veteran antivirus provider that offers Dr.Web Security Space for Android devices – including support for Android TV boxes and smart TVs. While not a TV-specific app, it is fully compatible with Android TV 5.0+ and can be navigated with a remote. Dr.Web brings an impressively comprehensive feature set:

Antivirus & Anti-malware: Real-time file scanning and removal of viruses, trojans, ransomware, spyware, etc. It uses Origins Tracing™ technology to detect new, unknown malware via heuristics. In tests it’s very effective at catching threats, comparable to top mobile antiviruses.

Real-time file scanning and removal of viruses, trojans, ransomware, spyware, etc. It uses technology to detect new, unknown malware via heuristics. In tests it’s very effective at catching threats, comparable to top mobile antiviruses. Firewall: Unique among TV antiviruses, Dr.Web includes a firewall to monitor and block unauthorized network connections. This helps stop hackers or rogue apps from contacting suspicious servers. (The firewall works via a local VPN method, no root required.)

Unique among TV antiviruses, Dr.Web includes a firewall to monitor and block unauthorized network connections. This helps stop hackers or rogue apps from contacting suspicious servers. (The firewall works via a local VPN method, no root required.) Security Auditor: This tool checks the system for vulnerabilities or weak settings and offers solutions. For instance, it can detect if your TV has insecure settings or hidden admin apps.

This tool checks the system for vulnerabilities or weak settings and offers solutions. For instance, it can detect if your TV has insecure settings or hidden admin apps. Parental Controls & URL Filtering: Dr.Web has a built-in URL filter that can block malicious websites and categorize unwanted content (drugs, violence, etc.). It also lets you password-protect or block specific apps on the TV – useful as a parental control to prevent kids from opening certain streaming apps or settings. This level of content filtering and app control is a standout feature.

Dr.Web has a built-in URL filter that can block malicious websites categorize unwanted content (drugs, violence, etc.). It also lets you on the TV – useful as a parental control to prevent kids from opening certain streaming apps or settings. This level of content filtering and app control is a standout feature. Resource-friendly: Despite its many features, Dr.Web is optimized for minimal CPU/RAM use and small update sizes, so it won’t bog down your TV’s performance. It also supports multiple languages.

Dr.Web Security Space is a paid product (after a 14-day free trial). A 1-year license for one device is roughly $10–$15 (prices vary by region). The license can cover your TV or even an Android phone. Given its rich features (comparable to desktop-grade security suites) and 4.0? average rating by hundreds of thousands of users, Dr.Web is an excellent choice if you want advanced controls like a firewall and parental filter on an Android TV. It’s available worldwide via Dr.Web’s website or the Play Store, making it accessible for most users. The only minor drawback is its interface is less “TV-native” than ESET’s, but it’s still usable with a remote or a connected mouse.

3. C-Prot Smart TV Security (Android TV)

C-Prot Smart TV Security is a newer antivirus app specifically designed for Android smart televisions. Developed by the cybersecurity firm C-Prot (Chomar), it focuses on high performance and low resource consumption for TV hardware. Key capabilities of C-Prot include:

Real-time Antivirus Protection: It automatically detects and blocks malware, ransomware, spyware, and phishing attempts on your TV. This keeps you safe while streaming, downloading apps, or browsing on the TV.

It automatically detects and blocks malware, ransomware, spyware, and phishing attempts on your TV. This keeps you safe while streaming, downloading apps, or browsing on the TV. Firewall (Premium): The paid version includes a firewall to monitor network connections and block suspicious activity – adding an extra layer of defense for online streaming and IoT attacks.

The paid version includes a firewall to monitor network connections and block suspicious activity – adding an extra layer of defense for online streaming and IoT attacks. USB Device Protection: Premium users also get USB drive scanning to prevent infections via USB media. (The free version may alert on malware but firewall/USB features are premium-only.)

Premium users also get USB drive scanning to prevent infections via USB media. (The free version may alert on malware but firewall/USB features are premium-only.) Scheduled Scans: You can set up routine scans in the premium edition. The free version relies on manual or real-time scans.

You can set up routine scans in the premium edition. The free version relies on manual or real-time scans. User-Friendly Interface: C-Prot’s interface is simple and supports multiple languages. It’s advertised as easy to install and use on a Smart TV – you can download it directly from your TV’s Play Store and run a quick setup. The app is lightweight, so it won’t slow down your device (low CPU/RAM usage is a design priority).

C-Prot offers a free version with core malware protection and updates. To unlock features like the firewall, USB scan, and scheduling, you’d upgrade to Premium, which costs around $9.99 per year for one TV (often discounted). This price is quite affordable. However, note that user ratings for C-Prot have been low (approx. 1.4? on Google Play), indicating some users faced issues or found it less effective. As a newer product, it may still be maturing in quality. If you choose C-Prot, be sure to keep it updated to get the latest improvements. It’s an option to consider if ESET or Dr.Web don’t meet your needs, but given the poor feedback so far, proceed with caution. The company behind it is less known globally, which might affect the malware database breadth compared to ESET/Dr.Web.

Global antivirus brands Avast and AVG (now owned by the same company) do not have Smart TV-specific apps, but their regular Android mobile antivirus apps can run on Android TV OS. If you prefer a very familiar name with extensive malware labs and millions of users, you can install Avast or AVG – though you might need to sideload the app APK if it doesn’t appear in the TV’s Play Store. These apps aren’t optimized for remote control, so navigating their interface might require a USB mouse or Android remote app. That said, they deliver top-notch protection:

Malware and Web Protection: Avast/AVG will scan your TV for viruses and block dangerous websites or network threats. They consistently score high in independent tests, detecting 100% of widespread Android malware in AV-Test evaluations.

Avast/AVG will scan your TV for viruses and block dangerous websites or network threats. They consistently score high in independent tests, detecting 100% of widespread Android malware in AV-Test evaluations. Privacy & Other Features: They include Wi-Fi network scanning (to warn of insecure networks), a privacy advisor for app permissions, and even VPN or anti-theft features (though anti-theft is moot on a TV). Not all features are relevant to TVs, but core antivirus and web shielding work.

They include Wi-Fi network scanning (to warn of insecure networks), a privacy advisor for app permissions, and even VPN or anti-theft features (though anti-theft is moot on a TV). Not all features are relevant to TVs, but core antivirus and web shielding work. Performance: These apps are relatively lightweight but do run background scans. Given their mobile focus, they rely on touchscreen navigation which is a drawback on a TV.

Cost: Both Avast and AVG offer a free tier with full virus scanning and basic protection (supported by occasional ads). They also have Premium plans (~$20-30/year) that remove ads and add features like VPN, enhanced web filtering, and identity protection. For a TV, the free version is usually sufficient for malware protection. User ratings are very high – Avast’s Android app has ~4.6? with over 7 million reviews, reflecting strong user trust. If you’re comfortable with sideloading and possibly using a less convenient UI, Avast/AVG can effectively protect an Android TV. However, most users will find ESET or Dr.Web’s TV-friendly apps more convenient for everyday use.

Note: Other well-known mobile antiviruses (e.g. Norton 360, Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, Bitdefender Mobile Security) can also technically protect an Android TV, but like Avast, they lack a remote-friendly interface and must often be sideloaded. They are potent in malware defense, but not officially supported on TVs. If you already have a multi-device security subscription with one of these companies, you could include your Android TV in that protection (for example, Norton or Kaspersky might allow installing their Android app on the TV). Just be mindful that navigation might be clunky.

Security on Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen OS)

Samsung Smart TVs run Tizen OS, not Android, and generally do not support third-party antivirus apps via an app store. Instead, Samsung has built-in security measures for their TVs:

Samsung Knox: Since 2018, Samsung integrates its Knox security architecture at the hardware and OS level of Smart TVs. Knox sets up a secure environment and can detect if system files are tampered with, helping to remove or block malicious applications automatically. This earned Samsung TVs a Common Criteria security certification for three years in a row.

Since 2018, Samsung integrates its at the hardware and OS level of Smart TVs. Knox sets up a secure environment and can detect if system files are tampered with, helping to remove or block malicious applications automatically. This earned Samsung TVs a Common Criteria security certification for three years in a row. McAfee Security for TV: Samsung partnered with McAfee to provide antivirus scanning pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs in recent years. This “McAfee Security for TV” application scans apps that run on the TV to identify and remove malware. It’s essentially an antivirus built into the TV’s system menu. Starting from 2017–2019 models, this McAfee tool comes bundled at no extra cost and updates automatically as part of the TV firmware. Samsung was the first TV maker to ship an antivirus with its TVs by default.

For Samsung owners, this means you don’t need to install anything – your TV already has malware protection. You can usually find the “Scan TV for viruses” option in the settings (on newer models, Samsung occasionally even prompted users to run scans). The McAfee engine will check installed apps and the TV’s storage for threats. While some criticized this as bloatware, it provides an extra layer on top of Samsung’s secure OS approach. There is no premium vs free distinction here; it’s included out-of-the-box (Samsung likely subsidizes it).

Global availability: Initially the McAfee for TV feature rolled out in the U.S. and Korea, but Samsung has since extended it worldwide as it ships on all new models. If your Samsung TV is from 2017 or later, check if the security app is present or if a firmware update added it. Samsung’s integration means you cannot install other antivirus apps on Tizen – but the good news is Tizen is a relatively locked-down OS with a tightly controlled app store, which reduces malware risk compared to open Android systems.

Recommendation for Samsung TV users: Ensure your TV’s software is up to date (Samsung often pushes security patches). Use the built-in McAfee scan periodically – e.g., after installing a new app from the Samsung store – to be safe. Also, enable any privacy features in Tizen (e.g. cover the camera if your model has one, disable voice assistant always-listening if concerned). Given the existing protection, you typically do not need additional antivirus on Samsung TVs, and none is available beyond what’s provided.

Security on LG Smart TVs (webOS)

LG Smart TVs use webOS, a proprietary operating system. Like Samsung, LG does not offer any official antivirus apps in its Content Store for webOS TVs. There are a few points to note for LG owners:

Built-in Protections: LG webOS has certain security features at the system level. For instance, LG TVs require that apps be signed and come through the official LG Content Store, which limits the chance of malware. LG has a Product Security Response Center and issues security bulletins for vulnerabilities. In 2023, several webOS vulnerabilities (allowing root access and malware installation) were discovered by Bitdefender researchers, but LG responded with firmware updates to patch them before they were exploited. This underscores the importance of keeping your TV updated.

LG webOS has certain security features at the system level. For instance, LG TVs require that apps be signed and come through the official LG Content Store, which limits the chance of malware. LG has a Product Security Response Center and issues security bulletins for vulnerabilities. In 2023, several webOS vulnerabilities (allowing root access and malware installation) were discovered by Bitdefender researchers, but LG responded with firmware updates to patch them before they were exploited. This underscores the importance of keeping your TV updated. No Third-Party AV Apps: You cannot install antivirus software on webOS directly – there’s simply no such apps available for download on LG’s platform. Attempts to “sideload” apps are not user-accessible on webOS like they are on Android. So, your main defense is the TV’s own security updates and safe usage habits.

You cannot install antivirus software on webOS directly – there’s simply no such apps available for download on LG’s platform. Attempts to “sideload” apps are not user-accessible on webOS like they are on Android. So, your main defense is the TV’s own security updates and safe usage habits. Parental Controls and Privacy: While not antivirus, LG webOS does include some parental control settings (in the Settings > Safety menu) to restrict content or apps. Make use of these if you have children. Also, review the privacy settings (LG’s ACR Ad-collection can often be limited in the settings menu).

How to stay secure on LG webOS: Regularly check for firmware updates (LG provides updates for at least 2 years after release, often via the Support menu). Enable auto-update if available so you don’t miss critical patches. Only install apps from the official LG store – avoid any hacks that would allow uncertified apps. If your webOS version is older and no longer supported with updates, be extra cautious about connecting it to the internet or consider using an external streaming device that has security support. You might also secure your network (see recommendations below) to add a layer of defense for all devices, including the TV.

In summary, LG webOS TVs don’t have an add-on antivirus, but by keeping the system updated and using built-in security settings, you can maintain a safe environment. The relatively closed ecosystem of webOS means malware is rare on LG TVs, though not impossible (as shown by the research findings). Vigilance and updates are your best tools on this platform.

Security on Roku TVs and Devices (Roku OS)

Roku smart TVs and streaming players run Roku’s proprietary OS, which is known for its simplicity and security. Roku’s ecosystem is closed – you can only install channels (apps) from the official Roku Channel Store or through a controlled private channel process. There is no antivirus app for Roku devices, and none is needed in typical usage. Here’s why:

Sandboxed, Cloud-Vetted Apps: Roku channels are basically web-based apps that Roku, Inc. reviews before publishing. The system is tightly sandboxed, meaning one channel can’t access data of another or the system. This design greatly limits malware risk. You cannot sideload arbitrary Android apps or .apk files on Roku; even “private” channels must be packaged for Roku and are usually just unlisted official channels.

Roku channels are basically web-based apps that Roku, Inc. reviews before publishing. The system is tightly sandboxed, meaning one channel can’t access data of another or the system. This design greatly limits malware risk. You cannot sideload arbitrary Android apps or .apk files on Roku; even “private” channels must be packaged for Roku and are usually just unlisted official channels. No Web Browser by Default: Most Roku devices don’t have a general web browser (unless you use an unofficial one). This reduces exposure to web-based malware or phishing on the device itself. You won’t be clicking random links on a Roku as you might on an Android TV’s browser.

Most Roku devices don’t have a general web browser (unless you use an unofficial one). This reduces exposure to web-based malware or phishing on the device itself. You won’t be clicking random links on a Roku as you might on an Android TV’s browser. Automatic Updates: Roku pushes OS updates automatically, and these often include security fixes. There’s no user intervention needed – just ensure your Roku is connected to the internet regularly to receive updates.

Because of these factors, traditional antivirus software isn’t available or necessary on Roku OS. If you see any site or product claiming “Roku antivirus,” it’s likely not legitimate. The best practices for Roku security are straightforward:

Only install channels from trusted sources (the official store or known developers). Avoid using any hacks to modify the Roku OS.

Keep your Roku account secure (use a strong password, as your account controls channel installs).

Make sure your Roku device is running the latest firmware (it should auto-update; you can also manually check in Settings > System > System Update).

The risk of malware on Roku is extremely low if you stick to official content. Roku’s own platform handles security behind the scenes. If you still want an extra layer of protection, consider network-level security (below) to monitor any unusual traffic from your Roku, but generally, Roku’s closed system is its antivirus.

Smart TV Antivirus Comparison Table

The table below summarizes key antivirus options and security solutions for smart TVs, comparing their platform compatibility, core features, pricing, and user ratings:

Antivirus / Security Compatibility Core Features Pricing User Rating ESET Smart TV Security Android TV / Google TV Real-time malware scanning; Ransomware shield; USB drive scan; Anti-phishing (premium); Scheduled scans (premium) Free basic protection; Premium ~$15/yr (covers multiple devices) ~3.8? (Google Play) Dr.Web Security Space Android TV (5.0+) & Android mobile Real-time antivirus & antispyware; Firewall & network monitor; URL filter (malicious sites, content categories); Parental control (app blocking); Security auditor Paid (14-day free trial); ~$10–15/yr per device license ~4.0? (Google Play) C-Prot Smart TV Security Android TV (5.0+) Real-time malware protection; Low resource usage; Easy UI (multi-language); Firewall (premium); USB device scan (premium); Scheduled scans (premium) Free basic features; Premium ~$10/yr per TV ~1.4? (Google Play) McAfee Security for TV Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen OS) Pre-installed malware scanner for TV apps; Runs automatic or on-demand scans; Integrates with Samsung Knox security platform Included Free on 2017+ Samsung TVs (no subscription needed) N/A (System App) Avast / AVG Mobile Security Android TV (via sideload) & Android mobile Malware scanner & removal; Web shield for phishing sites; Wi-Fi security scanner; Privacy permissions advisor; (Anti-theft, VPN in mobile version) Free (ads supported); Premium ~$20/yr (adds VPN, etc.) ~4.6? (Google Play, mobile)

Table: Comparison of Smart TV Antivirus Options – including supported platforms, key features (security and extra tools), pricing model, and user ratings. “N/A” rating means not applicable (e.g. built-in system software). Ratings are approximate and sourced from user reviews as of 2025.

Additional Tips & Recommendations for Smart TV Security

Having antivirus on a smart TV is only one piece of the security puzzle. Consider these actionable recommendations to further protect your TV and your data:

Keep TV Software Updated: As mentioned, always install the latest firmware updates on your TV. These often patch critical security holes. Enable automatic updates if possible.

As mentioned, always install the latest firmware updates on your TV. These often patch critical security holes. Enable automatic updates if possible. Use Strong Network Security: Secure your home Wi-Fi with a strong password and WPA2/WPA3 encryption. An unsecured Wi-Fi can let attackers access your devices, including TVs. You may also consider a network security solution for comprehensive protection – for example, Bitdefender’s Home Network Security/Bitdefender Box or Netgear Armor (Bitdefender) on supported routers can monitor all device traffic and block intrusions at the router level. Similarly, Trend Micro Home Network Security provides an IoT firewall appliance to protect smart TVs and other gadgets on your network. These act like an antivirus for your entire smart home, which is useful for platforms where you can’t install software (like webOS or Roku).

Secure your home Wi-Fi with a strong password and WPA2/WPA3 encryption. An unsecured Wi-Fi can let attackers access your devices, including TVs. You may also consider a for comprehensive protection – for example, or on supported routers can monitor all device traffic and block intrusions at the router level. Similarly, provides an IoT firewall appliance to protect smart TVs and other gadgets on your network. These act like an antivirus for your entire smart home, which is useful for platforms where you can’t install software (like webOS or Roku). Be Careful with Apps and Links: Only install official apps from the TV’s app store. Avoid trying to hack/jailbreak your smart TV OS for unverified apps – this can disable built-in security and introduce malware. Also, be wary of any unsolicited pop-ups or “tech support” messages on your TV. Smart TVs should not be showing web pop-ups; those could be signs of malware or adware. If your TV has a web browser, don’t visit shady websites. Never enter sensitive passwords or personal info through a TV browser unless you’re sure the site is legitimate and the TV’s antivirus (if any) is active to block phishing.

Only install official apps from the TV’s app store. Avoid trying to hack/jailbreak your smart TV OS for unverified apps – this can disable built-in security and introduce malware. Also, be wary of any unsolicited pop-ups or “tech support” messages on your TV. Smart TVs should not be showing web pop-ups; those could be signs of malware or adware. If your TV has a web browser, don’t visit shady websites. through a TV browser unless you’re sure the site is legitimate and the TV’s antivirus (if any) is active to block phishing. Adjust Privacy Settings: Smart TVs often collect viewing data. While not directly a security threat, it’s good practice to limit data collection in your TV’s settings (opt out of ad tracking, disable ACR where possible). This reduces exposure of your personal habits. For TVs with cameras or microphones (for voice control), turn those off when not in use, or cover the camera, to prevent any potential spying.

Smart TVs often collect viewing data. While not directly a security threat, it’s good practice to limit data collection in your TV’s settings (opt out of ad tracking, disable ACR where possible). This reduces exposure of your personal habits. For TVs with cameras or microphones (for voice control), turn those off when not in use, or cover the camera, to prevent any potential spying. Use Strong Account Logins: Your Netflix, Amazon, or other streaming accounts on the TV should have strong, unique passwords. If malware did ever scrape credentials from a TV (as some malware attempts to do), unique passwords and two-factor authentication can prevent those credentials from being misused elsewhere.

Your Netflix, Amazon, or other streaming accounts on the TV should have strong, unique passwords. If malware did ever scrape credentials from a TV (as some malware attempts to do), unique passwords and two-factor authentication can prevent those credentials from being misused elsewhere. Monitor for Signs of Infection: Keep an eye on your TV’s behavior. Signs of malware on a smart TV can include sluggish performance, apps opening on their own, settings changing, unexplained messages, or the TV acting on its own (e.g. changing channels). If you suspect something, run a scan (with your TV’s AV or via a connected device scanner). In serious cases, you might perform a factory reset of the TV to wipe any malicious software.

Final Verdict

Protecting your smart TV is increasingly important as cyber threats evolve. Android TV users have several excellent antivirus options (like ESET, Dr.Web) that offer comprehensive malware protection, privacy safeguards, and even parental controls to keep the viewing experience safe. Samsung TV owners benefit from built-in McAfee security and should utilize it alongside good usage practices. LG webOS and Roku users cannot install third-party AV, but their platforms are relatively secure by design – maintaining updates and network safety will go a long way in protection.

Overall, choose an antivirus that is compatible with your TV’s OS and provides the features most relevant to you. If you stream a lot and browse the web on your TV, prioritize strong malware and phishing protection. If you have kids using the TV, look for parental control features. And always balance security with performance – the best smart TV antivirus solutions (like ESET or Dr.Web) are optimized to run without slowing down your device, so you can enjoy your shows without interruption.

By following this guide and the recommendations above, you can enjoy your smart TV worry-free knowing your device and data are well-protected from malware, privacy intrusions, and cyber threats.