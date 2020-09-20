Microsoft is rumoured to hold the Surface event later this month or early next month where the company will announce the next-gen Surface devices. While Surface lineup usually is a closely guarded secret, Microsoft spilled the beans this time with multiple benchmark listings.

According to a UserBenchmark listing, the upcoming Surface device codenamed “Oemqn Product Name EV1” will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5 1035G1. Moreover, the benchmark also confirmed the device’s resolution which is 1536 x 1024 and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Lastly, it also comes with storage from SK Hynix, and up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM @4800MHz.

Another listing on Geekbench confirms a device codenamed “Oemqn Product Name EV2” that comes with Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 16 GB of RAM. The device scored 973 in single-core test and 1775 in multi-core test on Geekbench.

There is no word on when the devices are launching but rumours suggest that Microsoft is planning to hold an event on 30th September.

Via: Windows Latest