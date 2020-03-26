Xbox console exclusive Below will be departing Xbox’s exclusives library for a PlayStation 4 release next month.

Releasing on April 7th, Below will have an expanded release that sees the addition of an all new game mode: Explore.

This new Explore mode will provide players with a far more accessible form of experiencing Below’s gameplay. Designed to encourage deeper exploration, the mode will see changes to damage, survival and even death.

The new mode will also be available on Xbox One and Steam shortly after the PlayStation 4 release.