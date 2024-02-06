Beacons AI Review: Can It Manage Your Online Presence?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In this Beacons AI review, I tested the platform to see how it works and what its most useful features are. If you are a creator, influencer, or wish to streamline your online business presence, read on to find out more.

Best known for its link-in bio creator, marketing, and business features, Beacons AI aims to help businesses and content creators using an artificial intelligence-based toolset. Let’s find out if it delivers.

What is Beacons AI?

Beacons AI is a one-stop shop for creators, helping to manage their content, connect with their audience, and grow their businesses. It has both free and premium features. Its tools can be categorized into three main areas:

Link-in-Bio Management – An alternative to Linktree and other landing page platforms, with store integration.

– An alternative to Linktree and other landing page platforms, with store integration. Media Kit – For creating digital resumes and portfolios.

For creating digital resumes and portfolios. Business Management – Generate W-9 Tax forms and manage your finances.

Beacons uses AI to speed up content creation by providing users with generative AI text and style templates.

Tasks like emails, social media posts, outreach, and product descriptions can be AI-generated with relevant tones and styles.

Beacons is available online and provides most of its features on a mobile app for Android and iOS too.

Beacons AI Review: Main Features

Here’s a closer look at some of the Beacons features I found most notable:

Link-in-Bio

This refers to the link you put in your social media profiles to your landing page with access to all your other information. Be that your professional portfolio, web store, and other sites. As a freelancer, this is particularly useful to me.

Beacons offers pre-designed templates, or you can build your own page from scratch using drag-and-drop functionality.

It’s integrated with all the leading social platforms, so it’s easy to embed content, buttons, and feeds, without needing any coding knowledge. You can also add various content blocks like external links, text sections, images, and videos.

The platform automatically detects your followers’ device and platform (mobile, web, etc.) and directs them to the relevant destination when they interact with your page or click on a link.

You can also collect tips, sell from your page, or link to external storefronts.

Beacons tracks everything to give you valuable insights into your audience demographics, traffic sources, and click-through rates.

Online Storefront

The Store feature lets you sell digital products or services directly from your Beacons page without needing a separate e-commerce platform. You can sell anything from eBooks and PDFs to online courses and music.

It integrates with Stripe and Paypal and your digital products are automatically delivered to the customer’s email address or via a download link.

Media Kit

The Beacons Media Kit helps creators showcase their work, experience, and achievements in a professional and visually appealing digital resume.

This goes beyond static information. It offers interactive elements like contact forms and scheduling tools to encourage immediate connections.

It also leverages AI to automatically update your stats and social media snippets, ensuring your media kit stays fresh and relevant.

When a connection is made, you can easily manage invoices for your services, brand deals, or sponsored content.

AI Brand Outreach

The most powerful example of Beacons’ AI is its brand outreach tools. This uses generative AI to create suitable outreach emails, identify potential partners, and track progress.

When crafting an email or proposal you choose tones such as casual and friendly or professional and formal.

Then the AI highlights your value proposition and potential benefits for the brand. Of course, you have full control over editing what is generated.

The AI algorithm also suggests brands with a higher likelihood of responding and being interested in your content.

Audience Management

When you use the email/SMS capture block with the link-in-bio, you can begin to manage your audience. This lets you view individual profiles including email addresses, phone numbers, the platform they joined from, and other info.

You can then target outreach directly through the platform and use features like automated welcome emails and responses.

Manage Finances

The Beacons Financial Dashboard acts as a central hub for creators to manage their earnings generated through the various features of the platform.

You can view earnings charts and graphs over time, individual transactions, and export income summaries for tax preparation purposes.

The W-9 Generator simplifies the process of creating and electronically distributing W-9 forms to partners you receive income from through the platform.

How to Use Beacons AI

If Beacons looks like the platform for you, here’s how to get started and navigate its common dashboards:

1. Click Get Started for free, claim your Link-in-Bio name, and finish the sign-up process.

2. Go through the startup wizard to add your socials and profile photo.

3. Choose your Link-in-Bio style and font.

4. Answer questions about the features you want to use, such as brand deals.

5. Your Link-in-Bio homepage and other pages are managed by blocks. Toggle on/off the most common blocks or click Add block to add other content. For example:

6. To add a YouTube video, click the Content tab and find the YouTube block. You can create a headline, and description, and choose a layout. Simply enter the video URLs from YouTube and click Save to finish.

7. To set up your store, click the Store dashboard from the left-hand menu and Get Started.

8. Choose your product type, such as Digital product, Appointment, Course, or Membership.

9. Enter the product name, price, description, and image.

10. Click Checkout settings to add the fields you need for checkout, such as customer name, email, and phone number.

11. When finished, click Publish.

12. To view stats about your followers, click the Link in Bio on the left and then Insights at the top. For Store analytics, click the Store tab on the left, then Analytics at the top.

Pricing

Beacons offer a generous free plan and two premium plans. Here’s what they include:

Free – Link-in-bio, email list building, selling digital products, traffic analytics, and access to 14 tools.

– Link-in-bio, email list building, selling digital products, traffic analytics, and access to 14 tools. Marketing Bundle ($30/mo) – Custom domain for link-in-bio, marketing, and site creation tools, no sale transaction fees, import existing email lists and remove Beacon branding.

– Custom domain for link-in-bio, marketing, and site creation tools, no sale transaction fees, import existing email lists and remove Beacon branding. VIP ($100/mo) – All of the above with access to an expert advisor, priority support, and an offline point-of-sale with a business card in the US and Canada.

You can also upgrade to a pro version of link-in-bio for $10/mo, which removes branding, and allows a custom domain, priority support, and the business card for offline sales.

Beacons AI Review – Verdict

I hope this Beacons AI Review offered you the insight you were looking for. It is a comprehensive platform for the modern creator, influencer, business, or freelancer.

Its features streamline bio pages and content creation, while allowing you to integrate all your other tasks into a simple set of dashboards. The rollout of AI shows great promise, especially for outreach and responses.

So, if you want to increase online engagement and grow your audience, you should definitely check it out.