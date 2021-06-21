In an interview with GameSpot during E3 post Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that Bayonetta 3 “definitely still exists” and is even “progressing well”

After initially being announced all the way back in 2017 during Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, Bayonetta 3 has been suspiciously quiet, but thankfully it’s not been forgotten about.

“It definitely still exists, I can confirm it” Nate Bihldorff from Nintendo Treehouse confirmed in the GameSpot interview before fellow interviewee Bill Trinen one-upped him by saying that “not only does it exist, but it’s progressing well.”

“We like to show things when we’re ready to show them” Trinen continued, trying to calm some of the demand from fans for information. “We like to show things when I think the developers are ready to show them,” Trinen reiterated.

There’s no telling for now just when Bayonetta 3 might be ready to be in the news cycle once again after its announcement in 2017. Trinen went on to say that “we didn’t have it ready here at E3 but stay tuned,” so hopefully we will find out more about Platinum Game’s latest fairly soon.