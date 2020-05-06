Microsoft Teams for Android and iOS updated with background blur, live captions and more

Microsoft Teams for Android and iOS has received a new update. With the latest update installed, Teams users on Android will be able to opt out of call queues, you’ll also be able to create tags to @mention a specific group of people in the Teams app for Android and iOS. Further, the update includes notification reliability improvements, meeting join reliability improvements, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

If you’re using Teams on an iOS device, you’ll now be able to turn on live captions, a feature that’s been rolled out to Teams for Android a few weeks ago. You can turn on live captions during a meeting or group call to read what everyone is saying. To access while in a meeting, tap More options button > Turn on live captions. Teams users on iOS will also be able to blur their background in calls and meetings. You can see the official changelog below.

Microsoft Teams iOS update Changelog

Create tags to @mention a specific group of people. On a team name, tap … > “Manage tags” to make a tag.

Blur your background in calls and meetings

Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call

View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call

Notification reliability improvements

Meeting join reliability improvements

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Microsoft Teams Android update Changelog

Create tags to @mention a specific group of people. On a team name, tap … > Manage tags to make a tag.

Opt out of call queues

Notification reliability improvements

Meeting join reliability improvements

Bug fixes and performance improvements

