Microsoft Azure AD outage causes authentication issues for customers

An Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) outage that lasted for about 2 hours and 40 minutes in the morning caused authentication issues for several customers in the Australia and New Zealand region. Customers received the “AADSTS90033: A Transient error has occurred. Please try again.” error message when they tried to access the resources. Microsoft Azure AD team found the the cause of this issue and the issue is now resolved. Find the details below.
- Preliminary Root Cause: We determined that issues with request traffic volume and regional contention exceeded thresholds and caused AAD Token requests to timeout or fail.
- Mitigation: We have manually scaled out backend infrastructure and redistributed traffic to mitigate this issue.
- Next Steps: Engineers will continue to investigate to establish the full root cause and prevent future occurrences.
Source: Microsoft
Comments