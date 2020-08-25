There are growing complaints that the this month’s Patch Tuesday Cumulative Update is causing massive problems for a subset of users.

WindowsLatest reports that numerous users are having major issues, ranging from performance problems to actual Blue Screen of Death crashes.

KB4566782, released this month on the 11th August, started with installation issues on some PCs, but things appear to have escalated since.

One Microsoft Answers one user complains:

“19041.450 and 19041.423 (last month’s preview) both break my Thinkpad X390 pretty badly when Hyper-V is installed. The Windows Hello camera stops working, and the machine BSODs when going to sleep or when trying to run Lenovo Vantage.”

Another user notes:

“I installed last Tuesday, August 2020 update and broke my IR cam too on my X1EG2, and BSOD on Lenovo Vantage.”

Performance issues include system slowdown, increased boot time, lower fps counts in games, external hard drives not working, and slow File Explorer and a 3rd and 4th Windows 10 user complained:

“Whenever I try to open any anything my screen freezes and respond a few seconds later. It freezes frequently when I try to open a folder, video, music, code editor, Android Emulator, Adobe XD or any other window it freezes.”

“This update has made computer unusable. Windows explorer launches and freezes. Cannot use my external hard drives. Booting freezes. All sorts of problems. I now have to spend hours wiping and reinstalling everything.”

If your device is experiencing the same issues after installing this month’s Cumulative Update, it could be resolved by uninstalling the update in Settings and then pausing updates until Microsoft has corrected the problems.

Are any of our readers affected? Let us know below.