Microsoft brings the Patch Tuesday updates for all its supported versions of Windows 10 with the purpose of improving the overall operating system. While Patch Tuesday updates are important for everyone running Windows 10 because it includes fixes for critical security issues, these updates give a lot of troubles for the users many a time — the latest Windows 10 KB4566782 and KB4565351 happen to be one of those updates.

Windows 10 KB4566782 and KB4565351 updates are reportedly causing installation issues on PCs running Windows 10 Version 2004, 1909, and 1903. To be more specific, users are receiving error codes, which include 0x800f0988, 0x800f081f, and 0x800f08a, 0x80071160, while trying to install the latest August Cumulative update on their systems, with 0x800f081f being the most widely reported error code.

“There were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later. If you keep seeing this and want to search the web or contact support for information, this may help: (0x800f081f),” one of the error messages reads.

“Am having challenges in installing this update – KB4566782 Build 19041.450 on my desktop computer currently running windows 10 pro version 2004 OS build 19041.423 64-bit operating system, its failing to complete installing.. am receiving this error message – Failed to install on ?8/?16/?2020 – 0x80071160,” a user wrote on Microsoft’s community forum. Users on Feedback Hub, Reddit, Twitter also reported about the installation issue.

Unfortunately, there are no official solutions available at this moment that can fix the issue, but you can manually download and install these Cumulative updates on your PC from the official Microsoft Update Catalogue website so that you don’t run into those installation issues.

We also expect to fix the issues in the upcoming updates, so if you don’t want to manually download and install the update, you can wait until Microsoft fixes the bug.

via Windowslatest