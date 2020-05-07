With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey being an unimaginably massive video game, you’d be forgiven for worrying that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to be just as, if not more, large than last year’s Roman romp. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East, Malek Teffaha, responded to an article discussing the game’s daunting-sounding map size – which consists of snippets of Norway and four Kingdoms of England – to calm the crowd that’s critical of the series’ massive size.

“FYI, it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series,” Teffaha said on Twitter. “They addressed criticism on this one.”

The cross-generation roleplaying game will be shown off for the first time at Microsoft’s Inside Xbox livestream this afternoon.

Source: VG24/7