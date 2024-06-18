Are we getting EA FC 24 on Game Pass? Hints on Xbox's site codes say so

Just in time for the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024

EA FC 24 on Game Pass would be a dream come true for any football fan, especially at the time of the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024. And now, according to hints from the green console’s very own website, the popular title is coming to Game Pass real soon.

Eagle-eyed folks on Reddit have spotted a string of codes on the xbox.com/play website. The code source says that you can “stream EA SPORTS FC 24 today with Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play.”

We can’t confirm this independently due to regional restrictions, but it’s likely to happen since Sony added EA FC 24 to PlayStation Plus back in May 2024.

Additionally, FIFA 22 is also leaving Xbox Game Pass by the end of this month (June 2024) alongside other titles like Stranded Deep, F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, which makes it even more probable.

EA FC 24 marks the first video game since the popular video game studio, Electronic Arts, departed FIFA, the world’s football governing body. A few weeks back, EA FC added a playable UEFA Euro 2024 mode, similar to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 mode back in FIFA 23.

While other continental tournaments like Copa America did not get a similar treatment, however, EA still launched a few contents (Path to Glory) related to the tournament for the Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 24.