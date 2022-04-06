Apple has announced that their Worldwide Developers Conference returns this year from the 6th of June to the 10th in an all-digital event.

Returning once more as an all-digital event for the third year in a row, thanks for that COVID-19, Apple’s WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations the company has made in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Alongside its digital presence, which will be free to watch once again, Apple will also be hosting a smaller scale in-person event at their Apple Park campus to let developers and students watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together alongside the online audience. Unfortunately for looking to attend this in-person event, spaces will be limited, so getting in may be quite a difficult feat.

While the main focus of the event will be advancements Apple has made to their software, it’s equally possible that we will see a few pieces of new hardware be announced as well.

In previous year’s WWDCs we have seen Apple announce the latest Mac Pro, the HomePod speaker, and a new iPad Pro, so there are plenty of possibilities for what we might see at the event across its five days.