Apple will host its Worldwide Developers Conference from June 22

Apple today announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference beginning June 22. Due to the COVID-19 situation around the world, the conference will be virtual this year. Anyone can participate for free via the Apple Developer app or the Apple Developer website. As expected, Apple will announce the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS at this conference.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

Apple today also announced the Swift Student Challenge. Student developers around the world can submit an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Winners of this contest will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set.

Source: Apple