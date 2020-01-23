The European Commission is trying to get phone companies to standardize on a common charging plug with EU competition Chief Margrethe Vestager saying:

“Given the unsatisfactory progress with this voluntary approach, the Commission will shortly launch an impact assessment study to evaluate costs and benefits of different other options.”

Most phone companies, of course, have already or are in the process of standardizing on USB-C, making Apple to lone target and objector to the whatever action the EU is planning to take.

In a statement Apple took issue with the push, saying it will stifle innovation and causes issues for the installed base of Lightning phones and accessories.

“Apple stands for innovation and deeply cares about the customer experience. We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole. “More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers. Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users. “We do not believe there is a case for regulation given the industry is already moving to the use of USB Type-C through a connector or cable assembly. This includes Apple’s USB-C power adapter which is compatible with all iPhone and iPad devices. This approach is more affordable and convenient for consumers, enables charging for a wide range of portable electronic products, encourages people to re-use their charger and allows for innovation. “Prior to 2009, the Commission considered mandating that all smartphones use only USB Micro-B connectors which would have restricted the advancement to Lightning and USB Type-C. Instead, the Commission established a voluntary, industry standards-based approach that saw the market shift from 30 chargers down to 3, soon to be two — Lightning and USB-C, showing this approach does work. “We hope the Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate and bring exciting new technology to customers.”

We note that Apple did not take damage to their installed base into consideration when it abandoned its 30 pin connector or Magsafe connector.

What do our readers think of the EU’s push for a single standard? Will it prevent the rise of the next plug or even completely wireless phones? Let us know below.

