Apple to reportedly introduce AI features to Xcode and macOS

Apple hasn’t shown any of its AI products to the world except for the recently introduced AI image manipulator tool. But that’s not to say it has none in the works. According to the latest report, the Cupertino tech firm is working towards adding new AI features to Xcode and macOS.

We heard rumors earlier that Apple would bring AI capabilities to the next iOS update, officially called iOS 18. It was also speculated that iPadOS will also get many AI features. Apart from iPad and iPhone devices, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on something called “Glow”, an internal AI project for macOS. It’s not official, but “Glow” in macOS is likely to be what Copilot in Windows is.

The iPhone maker is also planning to equip Xcode with AI functionalities, making it easier for developers to write codes on the IDE. Apple is also working on an AI tool for generating codes to test apps. This sounds very similar to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot. Apple Music is another app that will be infused with AI if the recent report is to be believed. The role of AI in Apple Music will be to generate Apple Music playlists and slideshows.

Moreover, Apple has a new AI search feature called “Spotlight” in the works. According to the source, its functionality is currently limited to answering questions. While all of this is still rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook said a few days ago that it’d make exciting announcements around AI later this year. Though, we don’t have a specific timeline for when those announcements will happen.

Do you own an iPhone or a Mac? If yes, how excited are you for the upcoming AI features? Let us know in the comments section.