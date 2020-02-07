Apple fined 25 million euros for slowing down iPhones through updates

Following an investigation by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Law Enforcement

frauds (DGCCRF) in France, Apple was fined 25 million euros for slowing down iPhones through updates. Apple has agreed to pay this amount to French government.

Back in 2018, Apple released iOS update 10.2.1 and 11.2 to consumers. After installation, these updates lead to slower operation of iPhones. Even though Apple was aware of this potential degrade in performance, Apple did not inform users about this. Consumers were also not allowed to revert back to previous version of the OS. Since the phone became slow, several consumers bought new iPhone and some changed their battery.

Apple will also publish a press release on its website informing users about this fine.

Source: French government