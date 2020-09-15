Apple releases new Spatial Audio feature for AirPods Pro

Back in June, Apple announced a brand-new feature called Spatial audio for AirPods Pro. The new Spatial audio feature delivers simulated surround experience. It makes use of directional audio algorithms and sensors to deliver great surround sound experience. Yesterday, Apple released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro with this new Spatial audio feature.

With AirPods Pro, you can enjoy a theater?like experience wherever you are. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking puts surround sound channels in exactly the right place, even as you turn your head or move your device.

You can download the 3A283 firmware update for AirPods Pro to enjoy this new feature.