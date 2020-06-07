Apple may offer monthly instalment plans for iPad and MacBook to Apple Card users

Back in March of 2019, Apple announced the Apple Card, a credit card developed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs. The credit card has been available for users for more than a year and has some great perks when compared to other credit card offerings.

Now, Apple wants to reward loyal Card customers by allowing them to buy Apple devices on a monthly instalment. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to allow Card users to buy Apple products like iPad and MacBook on monthly interest-free instalment plans.

According to the report, the new interest-free option will be ready in “the coming weeks.” This will certainly boost the demand for Apple Card as customers will be better off putting their Apple purchases on Apple Card to save interest.

Apple declined to comment on the matter.