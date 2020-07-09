Apple releases iOS 14 public beta with widgets, all-new home screen and more

At WWDC, Apple announced iOS 14 that will be available for iPhones in the coming months. After weeks of developer beta testing, Apple today announced the public beta release of iOS 14. The iOS 14 beta comes with several new features including the new home screen experience, improved Siri, new Translate app and more. You can read about some of the features below.

Improved Siri: Instead of launching full-screen experience all the time, Siri can now provide you answers in a small pop-up window without interrupting your workflow. Siri can now send audio messages. Also, you can now use on-device dictation feature through Siri.

Translate : New Translate app that works completely offline. Supports 11 languages at start. Supports text, audio and conversation mode.

: New Translate app that works completely offline. Supports 11 languages at start. Supports text, audio and conversation mode. Messages app update: Conversations: You can now pin conversations to the top of your message list. Memoji: New customization features including face covering and age options. Groups: Inline replies, Mentions and improved UI.

Apple Maps update: UK, Ireland and Canada to get updated map data this year. Guides to help people explore places. Cycling directions. EV routing.

CarPlay: New wallpaper support. iPhone can be used as digital key for cars. BMW 5-series 2021 will support this first. This feature coming to iOS 13 as well.

App Store: App Clip – A small part of an app, it is light and fast. It is an easy way to discover new apps. App Clips are available from Safari, Apple Maps and other apps.



Apple iOS 14 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Source: Apple