Apple now offering free books and audiobooks to users

In order to help the consumers who are affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), Apple is now offering free books and audiobooks for a limited time. Apple today sent out a notification to Apple Books users in the US to take advantage of this offer.

Enjoy a good book, on us

Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family.

If you tap the notification, Apple will open the Free Books section in the Apple Books app. You can browse through several books from various genres, explore a wide selection of audiobooks, or select a new book from Apple’s ‘First in a Series, Free’ tab.

Source: Macrumors