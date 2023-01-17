Apple announces new Mac mini with more powerful M2 and M2 Pro processors

Apple has officially announced new Mac mini models with more powerful processors. The Cupertino tech company has announced the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro processors, updating its previous M1-based Mac mini that was released back in 2020. Apple says the new Mac mini is up to 5x faster than the bestselling Windows desktop.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

Mac mini with M2 has an 8-core CPU, which consists of four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU. It also has up to 24GB of unified memory. On the other hand, the Mac mini with M2 Pro features up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU. It also has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 32GB of memory.

As for the number of ports, the M2 Mac mini model features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to two displays. The M2 Pro model includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to three displays and one 8K display, becoming the first Mac to have support for an 8K display. Both Mac mini models have two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an upgraded headphone jack to support high-impedance headphones, WiFi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

New Mac mini pricing and availability

The M2 Mac mini starts at $599 for consumers and $499 for education, while the M2 Pro starts at $1,299 for the general public and $1,199 for education. You will be able to order the new Mac mini models today. However, the device will be available from Tuesday, January 24.